Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Hannah still together?

MAFS Hannah and Ryan turned up to the reunion together. Picture: Instagram/@hannahkate_norburn

By Hope Wilson

Are Married At First Sight's Hannah and Ryan still together?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK contestants Hannah Norburn, 33, and Ryan Livesey, 28, shocked their fellow castmates and viewers when they rocked up to the reunion hand in hand.

Whilst with their partners (Stephen Nolson, 33, and Sionainn Carmichael, 29), Hannah and Ryan were embroiled in a 'cheating scandal' which caused a stir in the experiment.

Despite rumours regarding Hannah and Orson Nurse, 41, it appears that the bride has built a "really strong connection" with Ryan and the pair have spent some time together outside of the experiment.

Are Ryan and Hannah from MAFS UK still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Ryan and Hannah are rumoured to have dated on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@ryanlivesey95/@hannahkate_norburn

Are Hannah and Ryan from MAFS UK still together?

Despite making a grand entrance into the MAFS reunion, it looks like Ryan and Hannah are not in a relationship and are just friends.

Hannah took to Instagram to reveal all about their relationship, stating: "Me & Ryan built a really lovely friendship when we both got out of the experiment & that is all it has ever been!

"We have never dated and we have never been in a relationship. If anybody actually took a minute to ask us we would have both happily confirmed that but no! Instead it was playground whispers rumours & a public ambush based off of hearsay YET again!"

She continued: "All the other cast built friendships (boys and girls) & were chatting, meeting up, enjoying a little WhatsApp group that we were left out of and as always it was more than ok for everybody else to get friendly-but of course not for me! 👍👍"

Hannah clarified where she and Ryan stand today. Picture: Instagram/@hannahkate_norburn

While Ryan is yet to break his silence on their friendship, it is believed that these two have spent some time together on the outside world, as Hannah shared a collection of images and videos of the pair together.

The bride also revealed what really happened when she was accused of giving Ryan a 'foot massage' and telling him he had 'beautiful eyes'.

Hannah posted: "#SHOEGATE. There is only one story here and it’s the truth.

"The truth is this – the entire cast were in a room together the morning after the commitment ceremony. All of us. Nobody’s apartment."

MAFS UK's Hannah clarified what happened between her and Ryan on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@hannahkate_norburn

She continued: "I never stepped foot (no pun intended) in Ryan & Sionainn's apartment the entire time I was on the experiment.

"Ryan had some very smart looking Ugg shoes on that day and I couldn’t understand if they were shoes or slippers. So in the room full of the entire cast, I politely asked Ryan, with some confusion, if they had fluff in or not.

"Ryan responded by pulling his foot out of said shoe and saying ‘here have a look’ I then proceeded to touch said shoe and noticed that in fact there was fluff in his shoe confirming they were in fact slippers.

"Me and Ryan politely smiled at each other as he popped his foot back into his slipper and we all went about our day. The end."

Hannah also attached an image of the slippers in question, writing: "Here is a photo of the offending slippers. They're very nice!"