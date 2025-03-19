What did Ryan say about Jacqui on MAFS Australia? Explicit comment revealed

19 March 2025

What exactly did Ryan say about Jacqui?
What exactly did Ryan say about Jacqui? Picture: Nine
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia viewers were left shocked when Ryan shared a very explicit comment about his intimate life with wife Jacqui - but what did he actually say?

MAFS Australia's Ryan and Jacqui didn't have the easiest start to their on-screen marriage, but their relationship is about to get a lot worse following the groom's explicit comments about his wife.

Married At First Sight Australia is currently airing a few weeks behind in the UK, and this week viewers will be left speechless by a comment Ryan makes during an intimacy workshop with expert Alessandra Rampolla.

What Ryan said about Jacqui, due to its explicit nature, has been bleeped out by E4, leaving many viewers wondering exactly what the groom could have said that was so shocking to his fellow participants.

Here's everything you need to know, including exactly what Ryan said about Jacqui. Warning - this article contains spoilers for MAFS Australia 2025.

Expert Alessandra Rampolla was shocked by Ryan's comments about Jacqui
Expert Alessandra Rampolla was shocked by Ryan's comments about Jacqui. Picture: Nine

What did Ryan say about Jacqui on MAFS Australia?

Ryan made a shocking comment about his wife, Jacqui, during a workshop for Intimacy Week with expert Alessandra, leaving grooms such as Jeff, Dave and Billy speechless.

But what did he actually say? Well, Ryan takes his turn to talk about the previous evening where the brides were set the task of creating their 'ultimate fantasy night' with their partner. For him and Jacqui, the evening did not go as planned as he failed to vocalise his attraction to her while lingerie shopping, leading to a huge argument back at the apartments.

Reflecting on this, Ryan told the group: "It didn't go the way either one of us wanted." He then commented on Jacqui's 'crazy eyes' before adding: "But I gotta say...she gives awesome h**d."

The "crazy eyes" comment touches a nerve with the rest of the grooms, especially after Ashleigh's husband Jake was criticised for making the same comment about Jacqui before quitting the experiment.

It was also the explicit nature of the comment which shocked the rest of the group, with Billy admitting: "You just want to go shake him up, 'Ryan, just stop! Stop!'."

Fellow grooms Jeff, Billy and Dave were left shocked by Ryan's outburst
Fellow grooms Jeff, Billy and Dave were left shocked by Ryan's outburst. Picture: Nine

What happened after Ryan's comment about Jacqui?

Following the workshop, and Ryan's inappropriate comment, the grooms return home to update their wives on what had happened.

Dave tells his wife Jamie about the comment, to which she responds: "These boys have got balls! They wouldn't last a minute with me, I would annihilate them."

Both Billy and Dave share their regret that they did not call Ryan out for the comment during the workshop, but plan to bring it up at the following dinner party.

During the following dinner party, it becomes clear that Jacqui has no idea about the comment Ryan made about her, but that doesn't last long when Billy and Dave bring it up around the table.

Jacqui is quick to shrug off the comment, agreeing that she does have "crazy eyes", but the group aren't buying it. She then shares that she is more bothered by Ryan's photo ranking challenge, and the doubts she has around his attraction to her.

"I was triggered when he told me I was not the most beautiful﻿ woman in the world!" she yells at the dinner table.

At the following commitment ceremony, the subject of the comment comes up while Jacqui and Ryan are on the couch, and the groom apologises for his "crass, ungentlemanly-like" choice of words.

Jacqui and Ryan have confused many MAFS fans
Jacqui and Ryan have confused many MAFS fans. Picture: Nine

Who is still together from MAFS Australia 2025?

