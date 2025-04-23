MAFS Australia's Ryan says Jacqui tried to 'destroy his life' as he files for a restraining order
23 April 2025, 17:05
- Married At First Sight Australia exes Jacqui Burfoot and Ryan Donnelly have both filed restraining orders against each other
- Relations between the pair turned nasty after Final Vows when the couple split
- After leaving the experiment Jacqui is now engaged to fellow MAFS star Clint Rice
- Read more: Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?
Ryan has now filed for a restraining order against Jacqui as their MAFS Australia drama continues outside the experiment...
Listen to this article
Married At First Sight Australia groom Ryan has said his ex Jacqui tried to "destroy" his life as he headed to court to file a restraining order against the bride.
While the former couple's relationship drama ended on screen, the trouble between the two continues on the outside world.
At the beginning of April Jacqui was granted an interim restraining order against Ryan, with The Canbara Times reporting that the order stated Ryan could not "directly or indirectly threaten, harass, abuse or publish on social media denigrating material", while Jacqui was warned "against publishing material."
Following this, Ryan has now applied for an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) against his former partner, revealing he was "afraid" of Jacqui.
Speaking outside court, Ryan told Daily Mail Australia on April 23rd: "An individual has tried to destroy my life, my potential for career options, collaborations... with false allegations, so men can be victims as well."
He added: "I've had a lot of suffering, a lot of harm, as a result of these claims online."
Ryan continued: "There is no foundation for it. It's vicious, malicious... justice should be served."
- Read more: MAFS Australia's Jamie accuses Dave of not being in experiment of the 'right reasons'
- Read more: MAFS Australia's Dave and Veronica break silence on cheating rumours
Jacqui did not attend the hearing however she did send an email opposing the order. Due to this, Magistrate Shane McAnulty revealed they were unwilling to grant the order in her absence and asked the parties to return to court on June 24th.
In court documents seen by The Daily Telegraph, Ryan revealed he received "horrible messages" from followers after Jacqui made claims about him online.
The documents state: "[Donnelly] states the defendant has publicly accused him of domestic violence, sexual harassment, that he is a danger to women and that she is doing a 'public service to Australia.'
"Due to [Burfoot's] followers online, which (exceeds) 100,000 people… Donnelly is truly scared of what may happen next, as he has received numerous horrible messages directly from people who have viewed her content."
Ryan's legal representative Ms Razi told the publication: "Donnelly is taking this seriously, he's engaged a lawyer to represent him in these proceedings.
"All he wants is for her to leave him alone and stop the online slander."
Fans in the UK are set to see Jacqui and Ryan's relationship unravel in the coming weeks, with the bride's relationship with Clint to become a focal point of the show before the reunion episode.
- Read more: MAFS Australia's Paul and Awhina's twin sister Cleo's secret romance explained
- Read more: MAFS Australia's Dave reveals why his feelings towards Jamie changed
- Read more: MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff share shock baby news in sweet relationship update