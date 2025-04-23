MAFS Australia's Ryan says Jacqui tried to 'destroy his life' as he files for a restraining order

23 April 2025, 17:05

MAFS Australia's Ryan has filed for a restraining order against Jacqui
MAFS Australia's Ryan has filed for a restraining order against Jacqui. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Ryan has now filed for a restraining order against Jacqui as their MAFS Australia drama continues outside the experiment...

Married At First Sight Australia groom Ryan has said his ex Jacqui tried to "destroy" his life as he headed to court to file a restraining order against the bride.

While the former couple's relationship drama ended on screen, the trouble between the two continues on the outside world.

At the beginning of April Jacqui was granted an interim restraining order against Ryan, with The Canbara Times reporting that the order stated Ryan could not "directly or indirectly threaten, harass, abuse or publish on social media denigrating material", while Jacqui was warned "against publishing material."

Following this, Ryan has now applied for an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) against his former partner, revealing he was "afraid" of Jacqui.

Ryan and Jacqui's relationship took a turn whilst in the experiment
Ryan and Jacqui's relationship took a turn whilst in the experiment. Picture: Nine

Speaking outside court, Ryan told Daily Mail Australia on April 23rd: "An individual has tried to destroy my life, my potential for career options, collaborations... with false allegations, so men can be victims as well."

He added: "I've had a lot of suffering, a lot of harm, as a result of these claims online."

Ryan continued: "There is no foundation for it. It's vicious, malicious... justice should be served."

Jacqui and Ryan have continued their arguing outside of the experiment
Jacqui and Ryan have continued their arguing outside of the experiment. Picture: Nine

Jacqui did not attend the hearing however she did send an email opposing the order. Due to this, Magistrate Shane McAnulty revealed they were unwilling to grant the order in her absence and asked the parties to return to court on June 24th.

In court documents seen by The Daily Telegraph, Ryan revealed he received "horrible messages" from followers after Jacqui made claims about him online.

The documents state: "[Donnelly] states the defendant has publicly accused him of domestic violence, sexual harassment, that he is a danger to women and that she is doing a 'public service to Australia.'

"Due to [Burfoot's] followers online, which (exceeds) 100,000 people… Donnelly is truly scared of what may happen next, as he has received numerous horrible messages directly from people who have viewed her content."

Jacqui and Ryan split during Final Vows
Jacqui and Ryan split during Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Ryan's legal representative Ms Razi told the publication: "Donnelly is taking this seriously, he's engaged a lawyer to represent him in these proceedings.

"All he wants is for her to leave him alone and stop the online slander."

Jacqui and Ryan's relationship will continue on MAFS Australia
Jacqui and Ryan's relationship will continue on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Fans in the UK are set to see Jacqui and Ryan's relationship unravel in the coming weeks, with the bride's relationship with Clint to become a focal point of the show before the reunion episode.

