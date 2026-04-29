MAFS Australia’s Sam shares sad reason behind split from Chris that wasn't aired on TV

Sam has accused his ex-husband of sabotaging their marriage. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia's Sam Stanton lifts the lid on his 'agonising' split from husband Chris Robinson and reveals the real reason their marriage collapsed.

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Married At First Sight Australia groom Sam Stanton has shared the real reason behind his 'agonising' split from Chris Robinson – and it's one that wasn't talked about on the show.

Cracks began appearing in the couple's marriage when the blonde farmer, 38, laid out exactly what he thought their future would look like outside of the experiment, without consulting his husband first.

His 'idyllic' vision blindsided the spin instructor, 34, who would be forced to sacrifice a lot to make this plan work, and their communication broke down over the days that followed.

In fact, things got so bad after one heated conversation (in which nothing was resolved) that their partnership crumbled and the following week Chris wrote 'leave', sending shockwaves through the commitment ceremony.

Chris blindsided Sam by writing 'leave' during one commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel Nine

Sam was left completely blindsided by his husband's decision to exit the show and broke down in tears as he realised his relationship was pretty much over for good.

During the shock moment, Chris told the experts, "I need to put my dad hat on, and I would like to leave," hinting that it was his parental responsibilities that caused him to walk away.

But now Sam has revealed that it was actually nothing to do with the fact that Chris had welcomed a baby behind-the-scenes, there was an entire other reason it had all gone wrong.

Homestays was a complete disaster for the couple who were in crisis. Picture: Channel Nine

In an interview with TV WEEK, the gym owner insisted that his man had simply given up on their marriage and had no interest in putting the work into the relationship or himself.

"He had given up," he said. "I went into that commitment ceremony hoping to get feedback. Whatever that was, I was going to put it into practice the next week.

"Chris must have gone into it thinking that I was going to be completely in the wrong – or maybe he just did not care at all, or he wasn’t willing to work on himself."

READ MORE: MAFS Chris insults husband Sam moments after dinner party row in shocking unaired footage

Things went from bad to worse at Chris's farm. Picture: Channel Nine

Sam admitted that Chris's decision to write 'leave' came as a huge shock to him, and he felt really angry that he wasn't aware it was even on the cards.

He explained: "I thought ‘What the f**k?' Why have I been anxious in bed for three days worrying about this?

"Why have I put so much effort into this? Why have I tried to resolve these issues with you when the first time we have a conflict you’re just going to pack your bags and go? It just really blindsided me."

The trip to the countryside ended in tears – as did their marriage. Picture: Channel Nine

Sam blamed Chris's defensive attitude and harsh language for contributing to the breakdown of their marriage, and insisted he felt no empathy from him in difficult or upsetting situations.

"He snapped at me for calling him not empathetic. He said his sister says he’s empathetic, his mum says he’s empathetic. At one point I put my hands up and I’m just like, ‘I’m not really used to being spoken to like this.'"

"To be met with that defensiveness and hostility when I just tried to bring up the smallest thing.

"The fact that he said to Mel [Schilling] that I was going to move to Sydney stopped being the issue for about 30 seconds after I brought it up. It then became about how I was being treated for raising it."