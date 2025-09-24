MAFS UK bride Sarah's dad begs fans to 'be kind' following online abuse

MAFS bride Sarah has been flooded with hate on social media, but her dad has hit back at trolls, asking for kindness over cruelty.

24 September 2025, 13:50

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK's Sarah was branded 'vile' for her behaviour towards husband Dean, but the bride's dad has hit back in his daughter's defence.

Married At First Sight UK's Sarah has come under fire this week for the "horrifying" comments she made about her new husband's weight.

The 32-year-old bride sparked outrage online after dishing out some home truths to Dean on their honeymoon in the Maldives, shown on Tuesday night's episode of the Channel 4 show.

Viewers branded her "vile" for denting the groom's self-esteem when she revealed she was more likely to fancy him if he could "get some tattoos and lose some weight".

Ever since, the Scottish star has been flooded with online abuse from MAFS followers who slated her behaviour, but the trolling has gotten so bad her father was forced to step in.

Sarah's dad Ian, who walked her down the aisle and featured heavily in her wedding episode, took to social media to defend his daughter and address the hate she was receiving.

Posting a sweet photo of the pair dressed to impress on Instagram, he typed over the top: "So proud of my daughter Sarah.

"Please #BeKind as remember that she is on a reality TV Show where editing do not always portray the full picture."

Her dad was referring to a string of posts online that tore into the Aberdeen-based bride after she admitted her new husband wasn't her usual type.

"Sarah your not perfect yourself how awful and shallow of her to shatter someones confidence like that over weight - if a man said that to a woman there would be hell on #MAFSUK'," wrote one X user.

"Sarah hun, do you realise if he lost the weight he would still be the exact same person with the same personality? #mafsuk," said another.

A third fumed: "Imagine Dean telling Sarah to lose weight on national TV."

"Oh no Sarah. You can't be saying that after he opened up about his past weight issues," raged a fourth.

The comments have clearly had an impact on the reality star, who has since broken her silence on social media.

Penning a lengthy and heartfelt message next to a wedding snap of herself and Dean, she wrote: "I want to take a moment to thank everyone who has reached out with kindness and support.

"Being part of Married at First Sight has truly been a once in a lifetime experience, but it’s important to remember that what is shown on TV is only a very small part of a much bigger journey.

"Not every conversation, emotion, or bit of context makes it to air. There have been many lighter, happy moments - including plenty of laughter during our honeymoon - that viewers have not seen.

"I take full accountability for the things I have said, even if they don’t always reflect how I would normally express myself. This was a unique and intense environment, and I did my best to remain honest and open throughout.

"At the heart of it, I am simply a 32 year old woman who decided to take a leap into something completely new. I have always been honest with Dean, and while not everything has been shown, we shared many genuine and positive moments together during filming.

"Once again, thank you to those who have shown kindness and understanding - it means more than you know ❤️."

Just before publishing her statement, Sarah shared a message from the official MAFS account asking for compassion and understanding.

It read: "We love how invested you all are in our couples and their journeys but please remember – they're real people with real lives who've put a lot on the line to be part of this experiment.

"Let's all say "I do" to kindness! #BeKind."

She also reposted a string of Instagram Stories speaking out in support of her as other MAFS brides and grooms, including co-star Davide, reminded viewers they were bound to make mistakes.

Repeating her dad Ian's sentiments, the Portuguese star said: "Now, all I ask is that you're kind, okay? If you don't say it to people's faces, just don't say it at all.

"Be kind to these people. We put ourselves out there to find love and regardless of the outcome of anyone's story, everyone was there for the right reason – I can assure you that much.

"I love the entire cast, they are insane, they are beautiful people and you will see us grow and do mistakes. People do mistakes. You do mistakes, everyone does. The only difference is yours is not recorded so please be kind. Be gentle. Because it's a lot."

