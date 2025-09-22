Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together? Their relationship revealed

Married At First Sight couple Sarah and Dean didn't have the strongest start to their marriage, however fans are keen to know if these two are still in a relationship.

By Hope Wilson

MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean were one of the the first couples to wed on season 10.

Married At First Sight UK viewers watched Sarah, 31, and Dean, 31, tie the knot on the first episode of season 10, as their 'awkward' wedding proved to be a hard watch for viewers.

After the bride admitted she didn't want to "rip" her husband's clothes off, many fans weren't convinced these two would go the distance, with some predicting Sarah's head will turn for fellow MAFS contestant Joe, 31.

While we watch their journey in the experiment as they receive advice from experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas, many fans are wondering where these two stand today.

So are Sarah and Dean still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Are Sarah and Dean still together?

It is currently unknown if MAFS UK couple Dean and Sarah are currently in a relationship as they are unable to reveal whether they're still together until after the series has aired.

At the time of writing the pair do follow each other on Instagram, so this could mean relations between the two are rosy, however the Married At First Sight, you never know!

Whilst we wait to find out where these two stand today, lets take a look at their marriage so far.

Dean and Sarah relationship timeline

Wedding day

Whilst Sarah had high hopes for her wedding day, she wasn't best pleased when Dean rapped his vows to her and sang at their reception.

Whilst Dean appeared to be over the moon with his match, the same couldn't be said for Sarah who confessed: "Dean is such a lovely guy, but I'm going to be honest. I don't want to rip his clothes off. I'm just sensing a friend vibe more than a romantic vibe, and I haven't come here for a friend."

Unaware of Sarah's feelings, Dean admitted: "It was way better than anything I could have hoped. This is my type of lady. She has passed the vibe check. The vibe check is off the scale."