MAFS UK's Sarah hits out at backlash after 'awkward' wedding to Dean

Sarah received backlash after she married Dean. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

MAFS UK star Sarah has hit back at viewers after she was called out for her comments about husband Dean.

Married At First Sight UK bride Sarah has responded to backlash after fans slammed her behaviour towards new husband Dean.

Last night viewers watched as the star met her spouse at the alter, however she later admitted she didn't fancy Dean despite the groom going all out and rapping his vows to her.

After many viewers hit out at Sarah following her comments about Dean, the 31-year-old shared a message to these fans and calling them out for being "trolls".

Sarah shared the quote: "So many people inspire me to be nothing like them", with the star captioning the picture, "This one is for the trolls..."

Sarah and Dean's wedding was slammed by viewers. Picture: Channel 4

This comes after Dean released a statement following his wedding, with the star thanking fans for their support.

He said: "I just want to reach out and say thank you to everyone for all the overwhelming love and support from so many of you.

"I know the rap and the singing was a bit cringy but I’m just a cringy guy you know, I’m just being myself.

"So that is me unfortunately, but you’ll see throughout the series like loads of things changed so do stay tuned. Do stay watching and of course let me know what you think of it all."

Dean thanked fans for support. Picture: Channel 4

Fans were less than impressed with Sarah and Dean's nuptials, as the bride revealed she "didn't want to rip his clothes off".

She told cameras: "Dean is such a lovely guy, but I'm going to have to be honest, I don't want to rip his clothes off. I'm just sensing a friend vibe more than a romantic vibe, and I haven't come here for a friend."

Sarah continued: "My main concern moving forward is will the spark come. I'm not sure where I'm at at the moment. I don't know, it's still early days."

Elsewhere Dean was over the moon with his match, confessing: "It was way better than anything I could have hoped. This is my type of lady. She has passed the vibe check. The vibe check is off the scale."

Dean rapped and sang at his wedding to Sarah. Picture: Channel 4

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, viewers revealed their feelings towards the pair's connection, with one user writing: "Wow that was awkward."

Another added: "I hope Sarah is successful in this marriage. If not, I hope she heals. Dean, I think, is completely the right guy for her. He seems the nicest, sweetest guy!"

Whilst a third stated: "Sarah hasn't even given him a chance, she wrote him off the moment she set eyes on him."

Sarah is looking for love on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

This week fans will get to see all of the couples marry as the brides Leah, Anita, Grace, Julia-Ruth, Leigh, Maeve, Nelly, Rebecca and Sarah join grooms Ashley, Bailey, Davide, Dean, Divarni, Joe, Keye, Paul and Steven on the show.

The pairs will then go through married life with the help of experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas as they try to make it to Final Vows and beyond the experiment together.