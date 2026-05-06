MAFS Australia’s Scott 'distraught' as he reacts to Gia's flirty date with alternate match

The Final Task caused chaos for this former power couple. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia groom Scott McCristal was 'blindsided' by his wife's phone number exchange with new boy James.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia's Scott McCristal was left 'distraught' and 'heartbroken' after watching his wife Gia Fleur's flirtatious date with her alternate match James in the show's Final Task.

Last night's episode saw all the remaining brides and grooms meet their other potential matches at a surprise group dinner to see if their relationships could be tested by new connections.

While many of the cast simply used it as an opportunity to gush over their partners and brag about their happy marriages, it stirred the pot for others who weren't as solid as they seemed.

Unfortunately for Scott and Gia, it only drove a bigger wedge between them due to their very different reactions to the mission.

Scott was left completely 'heartbroken' by his wife's 'betrayal'. Picture: Channel Nine

The 33-year-old businessman almost immediately bailed on his date, telling her he felt 'sick' and wasn't willing to put himself or his marriage to Gia under any pressure.

But the former Playboy bunny relished in the task, lapping up compliments from 'pushy' James, who gave her his phone number after she agreed she would date him 'in real life'.

The next day, in a cruel twist of fate, the husbands and wives were forced to watch their partners and how they behaved during the dinner date – a step too far for an already fragile Scott, who was totally devastated by Gia's actions.

Opening up about his feelings during a TV interview on Today Extra moments after the shocking scenes aired, he confessed: "It felt like a slap in the face because I thought we had mutual feelings.

"I'm quite speechless at the moment to be honest it's a bit heartbreaking," he admitted.

During the chat with the Australian telly hosts, presenter David Campbell quizzed Scott on his decision to skip the task and hide in the toilets with fellow groom David Momoh.

When asked: "You didn't want to participate. Why not?," Scott defended himself, replying: "It's a real life relationship.

"Everyone is going to have a different opinion but for me when I'm into someone and I see a future with them I don't let anyone else have an opportunity because there's no need for it.

"I'm not looking at other opportunities, even if they could or couldn't have been my partner. It's invalid. I don't know them."

Gia told alternate match James he's someone she would date in real life. Picture: Channel Nine

Gia, on the other hand, seemed very interested in her 'other opportunity', telling her extremely keen date James that she would be "done with the experiment in a week" if he wanted to call her then.

She broke her husband's heart with her 'disregard' for their marriage, which was already on rocky ground, but Scott stands firm that he made the right choice in leaving the Final Task early.

"I thought what I did was right and that's all that matters," he said.

The couple's marriage has crumbled in recent weeks. Picture: Channel Nine

He initially believed that Gia had been equally respectful, and even explained that he was fine with her going on the date "as long as there's no flirtation".

Revealing what happened after the alternate match task, he said the couple 'sat down and explained everything that happened'.

"I told her and then she told me everything that happened," he recalled.

But little did he know the scenes that he was set-up to watch the following day, as he added: "I felt like she'd done the right thing at that point in time until I saw what really happened.

"There's a lot more hurt coming my way." ﻿