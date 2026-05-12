MAFS Australia's Scott hard-launches glamorous new girlfriend following bitter split from Gia

12 May 2026, 14:51

Scott has found love again with fitness model Brienna.
Scott has found love again with fitness model Brienna. Picture: Instagram/@scott_mccristal

By Claire Blackmore

Fans were thrilled to see that Married At First Sight Australia groom Scott McCristal had moved on from his ex-wife Gia Fleur following their savage break-up.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Scott McCristal has hard-launched his new girlfriend on social media following his savage split from ex-wife Gia Fleur.

It's been a few months since filming wrapped Down Under and the couple's explosive break-up played out on TV.

During the final dinner party, the businessman broke down in tears and stormed out, throwing his wedding ring on the floor, as he and Gia confirmed their relationship was officially over for good.

The emotional scenes came after Scott watched his former spouse flirt up a storm with her alternative match James, leading to accusations of betrayal amid an already rocky marriage.

But fast forward to May this year and the 33-year-old has found himself head over heels in love with a brand new girl, who he's now introduced to his fans on Instagram.

Sharing an album of loved-up photos of himself with fitness model Brienna, he captioned the carousel: "Found you ❤️🔐 @briennastockdale."

Scott's loyal followers were thrilled to see he had a sweet romance brewing and flooded his post with well wishes.

"I have never seen you so happy… i am so so happy for you both 🥹♥️♥️♥️," commented one fan.

"Awwww bless your heart. This is so well deserved for such a kind, genuine heart. Wishing you happiness and blessings 💛," a second said.

A third added: "I’m so happy for you — watching you on MAFS my heart absolutely broke for you. What a genuinely lovely man you are. Gia didn’t deserve you and I wish you and your beautiful partner a wonderful life together. Look after each other and be a team always ♥️."

While a fourth wrote: "Never been this happy for a man ive never met ❤️🙌."

Scott and Brienna were friends before things turned romantic.
Scott and Brienna were friends before things turned romantic. Picture: Channel Nine

A string of MAFS co-stars also gushed over Scott's adorable update, with cast members from this year's show and previous series sharing good vibes.

Bride Stella Mickunaite, who not only found love with Filip Gregov on the show but also got officially engaged in 2026, wrote: "Hard launch !!!! Here for it ! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

"My two favourites ❤️ Guess I gotta hide in the toilet alone now," joked fellow MAFS groom David Momoh, who grew close to Scott during the experiment.

"Hell yeah!!!" hyped Sam Stanton, while series 12 star Eliot Donovan added: "You look good together 🫶🏻."

Despite the overflow of positive feedback Scott got about his new relationship, some fans made a connection between his latest love and ex-wife Gia, pointing out they looked quite similar.

"Sorry but he definitely has a type," noticed one fan.

With a second agreeing: "She looks like Gia just with dark hair 😱."

His new romance comes months after his bitter split from bride Gia.
His new romance comes months after his bitter split from bride Gia. Picture: Channel Nine

Either way, he doesn't seem bothered by anyone else's opinion as he pinned the Instagram post to the top of his page, highlighting just how important Brienna was to him.

Scott first hinted he was in a new relationship when he was interviewed on the radio back in April.

He told Star 104.5's Gina & Matty: "I'm sort of seeing someone. Someone I already knew before... we were friends and it's turned into something," he revealed at the time.

Gia has since moved on too and is now dating Aussie reality star Alan Wallace, who also works as an electrician.

She hard-launched her new man on social media weeks ago and told fans she finally 'got the love story of her dreams'.

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