Second Married at First Sight - release date, cast and experiment details revealed

The MAFS spin-off is 'coming soon' – and we can't wait! Picture: Channel 4/Nine

By Claire Blackmore

When does Second Married at First Sight start? Who is starring in the MAFS spin-off? Here's everything we know about the exciting new series.

Married At First Sight producers have masterminded a brand new dating show, merging fan favourites from the British and Aussie casts to create one explosive spin-off.

Much like Love Island All Stars, telly execs are bringing together brides and grooms from previous UK and Australia series and pairing them up for another shot at finding 'The One'.

Stars who didn't find love during MAFS UK are being matched with contestants from MAFS Australia as eight returning singletons prepare to give the experiment another go.

The prize? Love and a brand new life on the other side of the world – so who's putting their heart at stake again? Here's everything we know about E4's Second Married at First Sight, from the rumoured cast to the release date.

When does Second Married at First Sight start?

E4 revealed the crossover series on Instagram in February, hinting that fans won't have long to wait until the experiment hits screens.

The official Instagram post read: "Love knows no limit, or time zone. Iconic faces from MAFS UK & Australia will risk it all for a second chance at love.

"Second Marriage at First Sight, coming soon on E4."

We're guessing that means the new spin-off will air in the next few months, or even weeks, so keep your eyes peeled for more information.

Stars from MAFS Australia will take part in the new experiment. Picture: Nine

Who's in the Second Married at First Sight cast?

So far, no-one has officially announced they're taking part in the MAFS spin-off but rumour has it there will be an exciting mix of villains and favourites.

MAFS UK season eight bride Ella Morgan typed under E4's announcement: "Do I attempt round 2 guys? 🤷‍♀️," teasing she might be considering another whirl.

While British bride Nelly Patel from UK season 10 added: "Guys you owe me for last time 🙃"

Channel 4's head of reality entertainment, Steve Handley, hinted that viewers will definitely recognise the Second Married at First Sight cast, whoever they are.

He said: "These eight well-loved MAFS singles didn’t find lasting love the first time, but they haven’t given up – and neither have we.

"Everyone deserves a second chance at love and this time they’re saying ‘I do’ to a stranger on the other side of the world, risking absolutely everything for another shot at getting it right. I think it will be our greatest love story yet."

British contestants will date the Aussie cast in the brand new show. Picture: E4

What is Second Married at First Sight about?

E4 recently teased exactly what the juicy spin-off has planned for its unlucky-in-love brides and grooms.

The synopsis said: "The experiment begins again in the UK; each couple will navigate cultural clashes and old wounds before they head to Australia to meet friends and family on the other side of the world and face the ultimate decision: who will consider uprooting their life for love?

"Will the Brits tempt their partners to trade beach life for Blighty, or will love pull them towards a fresh start under sunnier skies? For these second-timers, there's more at stake than ever before.

"These brides and grooms aren't just risking their hearts again, they're risking everything, their friendships, careers, and their homes, as one half of each couple takes a gamble on the possibility of a new life and new love on the other side of the world."