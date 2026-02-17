Second Married at First Sight - release date, cast and experiment details revealed

17 February 2026, 17:03

The MAFS spin-off is 'coming soon' – and we can't wait!
The MAFS spin-off is 'coming soon' – and we can't wait! Picture: Channel 4/Nine

By Claire Blackmore

When does Second Married at First Sight start? Who is starring in the MAFS spin-off? Here's everything we know about the exciting new series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight producers have masterminded a brand new dating show, merging fan favourites from the British and Aussie casts to create one explosive spin-off.

Much like Love Island All Stars, telly execs are bringing together brides and grooms from previous UK and Australia series and pairing them up for another shot at finding 'The One'.

Stars who didn't find love during MAFS UK are being matched with contestants from MAFS Australia as eight returning singletons prepare to give the experiment another go.

The prize? Love and a brand new life on the other side of the world – so who's putting their heart at stake again? Here's everything we know about E4's Second Married at First Sight, from the rumoured cast to the release date.

When does Second Married at First Sight start?

E4 revealed the crossover series on Instagram in February, hinting that fans won't have long to wait until the experiment hits screens.

The official Instagram post read: "Love knows no limit, or time zone. Iconic faces from MAFS UK & Australia will risk it all for a second chance at love.

"Second Marriage at First Sight, coming soon on E4."

We're guessing that means the new spin-off will air in the next few months, or even weeks, so keep your eyes peeled for more information.

Stars from MAFS Australia will take part in the new experiment.
Stars from MAFS Australia will take part in the new experiment. Picture: Nine

Who's in the Second Married at First Sight cast?

So far, no-one has officially announced they're taking part in the MAFS spin-off but rumour has it there will be an exciting mix of villains and favourites.

MAFS UK season eight bride Ella Morgan typed under E4's announcement: "Do I attempt round 2 guys? 🤷‍♀️," teasing she might be considering another whirl.

While British bride Nelly Patel from UK season 10 added: "Guys you owe me for last time 🙃"

Channel 4's head of reality entertainment, Steve Handley, hinted that viewers will definitely recognise the Second Married at First Sight cast, whoever they are.

He said: "These eight well-loved MAFS singles didn’t find lasting love the first time, but they haven’t given up – and neither have we.

"Everyone deserves a second chance at love and this time they’re saying ‘I do’ to a stranger on the other side of the world, risking absolutely everything for another shot at getting it right. I think it will be our greatest love story yet."

British contestants will date the Aussie cast in the brand new show.
British contestants will date the Aussie cast in the brand new show. Picture: E4

What is Second Married at First Sight about?

E4 recently teased exactly what the juicy spin-off has planned for its unlucky-in-love brides and grooms.

The synopsis said: "The experiment begins again in the UK; each couple will navigate cultural clashes and old wounds before they head to Australia to meet friends and family on the other side of the world and face the ultimate decision: who will consider uprooting their life for love?

"Will the Brits tempt their partners to trade beach life for Blighty, or will love pull them towards a fresh start under sunnier skies? For these second-timers, there's more at stake than ever before.

"These brides and grooms aren't just risking their hearts again, they're risking everything, their friendships, careers, and their homes, as one half of each couple takes a gamble on the possibility of a new life and new love on the other side of the world."

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Mel has been an integral part of the show since season two of MAFS Australia.

MAFS expert Mel Schilling quits show after twelve years with shock statement

MAFS bride Bec was in for a shock at her wedding ceremony.

MAFS Australia first look sees celeb guest overshadow groom in wild wedding scenes

MAFS Australia brides and grooms

When is MAFS Australia 2026 on in the UK?

Meet the cast of Married At First Sight Australia 2026.

MAFS Australia 2026 cast revealed – meet series 13's brides and grooms

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Joe and Julia-Ruth's hook-up was exposed this week.

MAFS UK's Joe breaks silence after Julia-Ruth exposes secret off-camera romance

MAFS UK is on every night this week.

When is MAFS UK on this week? Final vows and two-part reunion schedule revealed

Julia-Ruth addressed her secret relationship with Joe on social media.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth reveals shocking reason why she had 'fling' with co-star Joe

Reiss's alleged ex has dropped a bombshell claim.

MAFS UK's Reiss's ex claims groom 'secretly started filming' while they were dating

Fans think their friendship has turned to love off-camera.

MAFS UK fans convinced Ashley and April are dating after spotting huge clue

Latest TV & Movies News

Five bombshells have quit Love Island All Stars, according to The Sun.

Love Island All Stars in crisis as five bombshells quit because of brutal fallouts

Love Island

Love Island All Stars First Look revealed

Love Island All Stars First Look sees tensions flare as controversial game returns

Love Island

Here’s a look at what the stars of Dawson’s Creek have been doing since the show’s finale.

Where are the cast of Dawson's Creek now?

Maya Jama hosts a Love Island All Stars game before dropping a twist at the end

Love Island All Stars first look sees Maya Jama drop 'closing twist' on latest villa game

Love Island

Love Island All Stars first look sees Lucinda Strafford comment on another islander in her recoupling speech

Love Island All Stars first look - Lucinda confronted by another islander following tense recoupling

Love Island

Actor James Van Der Beek has died aged 48 following a battle with bowel cancer.

Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek has died, aged 48

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

The unnamed couple have called it quits.

MAFS UK couple secretly split as bride moves on with mystery footballer

Steven has lashed out at Nelly on Instagram.

MAFS UK’s Steven takes savage swipe at Nelly after shock dating app claims

Married at First Sight UK’s Steven Springett has spoken out after being accused of using a dating app

MAFS UK’s Steven breaks silence after being ‘caught on dating app’ during marriage to Nelly

More drama seems to be brewing as cracks in Steven's relationship with Nelly deepen.

MAFS UK fans ‘figure out’ Steven’s ‘scandalous secret’ as truth finally comes out

Steven's behaviour has come under fire in recent weeks.

MAFS UK's Steven hits back after 'flirting' with third bride in unaired scenes

John reveals his true feelings in tonight's episode.

MAFS UK's Abi breaks down in tears as John makes shock revelation

Julia-Ruth has broken a huge E4 rule on Instagram.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth breaks major show rule as she drops huge bombshell

Keye and Davide joined the cast of MAFS UK

Are Davide and Keye still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed