What happened between Sierah and Adrian? MAFS Australia 'cheating scandal' explained

21 March 2025, 16:17

MAFS Australia's Sierah and Adrian have divided viewers
MAFS Australia's Sierah and Adrian have divided viewers. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about MAFS Australia's Adrian and Sierah's connection as the pair grow close.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia stars Sierah Swepstone and Adrian Araouzou have caused a stir on the show with their flirty behaviour.

After the two were spotted playing footsie under the dinner table, it looks like MAFS may have its first cheating scandal soon as Adrian and Sierah have sent tongues wagging.

While the two are currently married to Awhina Rutene and Billy Belcher, this hasn't stopped the pair getting to know each other, much to the confusion of their partners.

As we watch the rest of the cast deal with the consequences of their actions, here is everything we know about Sierah and Adrian's rumoured romance.

Adrian and Sierah caused a stir on MAFS Australia
Adrian and Sierah caused a stir on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

During an interview with MailOnline, Adrian revealed his side of the story when it came to his and Sierah's foot touching.

The groom stated: "Look, if bumping feet under a crowded dinner table is cheating, then half the cast must be guilty. It's ridiculous.

"If that is cheating, then I also cheated with Jeff [Gobbles], Rhi [Disljenkovic], and everyone else at the dinner party because we were all sitting close together."

Adrian and Sierah found a connection on MAFS Australia
Adrian and Sierah found a connection on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Despite this friendly interaction, rumours still swirled about the two's relationship after they both revealed they had bonded over their past during one dramatic Commitment Ceremony.

Billy was taken aback by this moment later telling TV WEEK: "I had no idea that happened.

"I did, however, know there was something going on between them. Awhina and I weren't happy. We signed up to be with our partners and when we watched them getting closer, it wasn't nice. It was very difficult to watch. I felt a bit sad."

He added: "I learned that she had opened up to Adrian about her past.

"I was gobsmacked. I was like, 'What? You know how much I've been wanting this.' The fact that you've done that with somebody else… that hurt me."

Billy and Sierah have had a rocky journey on MAFS Australia
Billy and Sierah have had a rocky journey on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Following this revelation, Sierah and Adrian went out for dinner together without inviting their significant others, once again causing commotion within the group.

After finding out his wife was unhappy, Adrian was remorsful for his actions saying: "I completely understand why she was upset. In hindsight, I should have invited her as well."

Following this it becomes clear Adrian and Sierah are just friends and the pair don't embark on a romantic relationship.

