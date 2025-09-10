MAFS UK 2025 start date announced alongside schedule shake-up

The MAFS UK start date has been confirmed. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

When does Married At First Sight UK start? Here is the launch date and TV schedule explained.

The launch date for Married At First Sight UK has been revealed and fans don't have too long to wait!

Following confirmation experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas were returning for season 10, fans were overjoyed when the nine brides and nine grooms of the 2025 series were revealed.

Whilst we've been itching for the series to start, it appears that the wait is finally over as the season is expected to kick off on Sunday September 21st at 9pm.

However this year's schedule will differ from previous seasons as the show will run from Sunday to Wednesday instead of the usual Monday-Thursday episodes.

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas are the MAFS experts. Picture: Channel 4

This comes after it was revealed a new twist would be added to the show as the cast's stag and hen dos will be filmed for the first time.

Speaking to The Sun about the new feature, an insider said: "The programme makers know that the process on MAFS already delivers some sensational moments, but this will just add to that."

They continued: "Because even in the most conventional of marriage paths the hen and stag dos are often the flashpoints when there are tears, fights and maybe even some moments of temptation.

"Capture all of that on camera and then throw it into the mix and you have some dynamite telly and plenty of spanners being thrown in the works as the participants prepare themselves for married life to a total stranger."

The MAFS UK 2025 brides and grooms. Picture: Channel 4

This year's brides include Anita, Grace, Julia-Ruth, Leah, Leigh, Maeve, Nelly, Rebecca and Sarah, with the grooms being Ashley, Bailey, Davide, Dean, Divarni, Joe, Keye, Paul and Steven.

Fans will get to watch these contestants marry a stranger at first sight before going on to navigate their relationship with the help of the three experts. It's time for the romance and drama to commence!