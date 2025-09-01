MAFS UK start date, time, channel and cast as 2025 season begins

MAFS UK will return in 2025. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

When does MAFS UK start, what time is it on and who are the cast?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK fans rejoice, as the new season is almost upon us as Channel 4 tease the brand new bride and grooms for 2025.

Last year saw none of the MAFS UK couples stay together after final vows, so experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be hoping that the season 10 cohort will be more successful than the previous.

As the countdown to the show airing stars, many eager fans are keen to know when the series will air as we watch love and drama unfold on screen.

When does MAFS UK start, what channel and time is it on and who are the cast?

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas are the experts. Picture: Channel 4

When does MAFS UK start?

The start date for Married At First Sight UK has not been revealed, however the series is expected to begin in September.

Last year's season began on September 16 while the 2023 series premiered on September 18, so it's believed season 10 will start around the same time!

What channel is MAFS UK on?

Fans can watch Married At First Sight UK on E4 and Channel 4 On Demand.

None of the MAFS UK 2024 cast are still together. Picture: Channel 4

What time is MAFS UK on?

The show will air at 9pm four days a week and available to watch on catch up after the show has finished on live TV.

Who are the MAFS UK brides and grooms?

This year's Married At First Sight UK cast have not been revealed as of yet, however we're keeping our eyes peeled for any announcements!