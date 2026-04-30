MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip share huge new relationship milestone months after experiment

30 April 2026, 13:16

Stella and Filip's relationship has progressed since leaving the experiment.
Stella and Filip's relationship has progressed since leaving the experiment. Picture: Instagram/@filipgregov

By Claire Blackmore

MAFS Australia lovebirds Stella and Filip's love story didn't end when the cameras stopped rolling – and now they've revealed some really exciting news to fans.

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Married At First Sight Australia's most successful couple this year were no doubt Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov, who fell head over heels in love during the relationship experiment.

The lovebirds ended the show in the most incredible way when the fitness star dropped to one knee and proposed to his TV bride in real life, sealing the couple's fate for the future with a sparkling diamond ring.

Their only argument throughout the series stemmed from deciding where they should live, and it eventually boiled down to one question – would Filip give up his life in Melbourne and move to Sydney for Stella?

Well, months after filming wrapped and the show finished airing in Australia, the pair have given fans an exciting update on their life together since leaving the TV apartments behind.

It turns out Filip did in fact pack up his things and relocate for the 'love of his life', setting up home with Stella in a huge new relationship milestone that's worked out for the best.

Taking to Instagram to share the fresh chapter with his followers, he posted a string of adorable photos of him and his fiancée enjoying life in Cronulla, which is a suburb in Sydney.

"New home appreciation post﻿ 🙏" Filip wrote this week, confirming he had moved cities for love.

"﻿Grateful for the warm welcome and open arms. New chapter, fresh energy, let's get to work."

Following the charming post, he shared another album packed with pictures of his smiling wife showing the pair celebrating with a string of date nights at fancy restaurants.

Stella also gushed over Filip on Instagram, sharing a post earlier this month that delved into her deep feelings for her new fiancé.

"We came in ready to love bravely," she began. "We are leaving with the love we were seeking in this lifetime ❤️ Funny how the unknown turned into home. 💍🤍

"P.S. Guys… the best kept secret is finally out 🤍 And honestly? It was surprisingly easy not to share it straight away.

"We got to sit in our little love bubble, just us — no noise, no pressure — while building our new life in Sydney, quietly and intentionally.

"Like everything in life- nothing is given & everything that is worth something … well you have to work for it. So glad we did 🤍

"Now that it’s out… we’re so excited for everything that’s coming next ❤️."

MAFS relationship expert and clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla was quick to celebrate the couple and expressed how happy she was that they worked out in the real world.

"So happy for you both! ✨ Watching this unfold has been such a joy… this love always felt right.

"Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter, and choosing each other—again and again ❤️ Sending mucho love," she commented on the post.

While former MAFS Australia contestant Jamie Marinos, who has been romantically linked to this year's groom Luke Fourniotis, shared her well wishes too.

"Congrats guys, loved watching your journey 🩷," she added to the flood of positive comments.

Since leaving the spotlight, both Stella and Filip have kept their personal life mostly under wraps but now their engagement and relocation news are both out, there's no stopping these two.

They recently told nine.com.au that they plan to have their official engagement party on a charter boat, similar to their last date on MAFS, and were about to start planning their beautiful wedding in Croatia.

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