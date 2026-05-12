MAFS Australia's Stella and Fillip share all the details of surprise engagement and future wedding plans

Stella and Filip got engaged during Final Vows. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

From details of the diamond ring to how the sweet couple celebrated, here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight Australia's Filip Gregov's surprise proposal to Stella Mickunaite.

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Married At First Sight Australia lovebirds Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov have shared all the exciting details of their surprise engagement following the TV groom's grand romantic gesture during last night's episode.

The YouTube star, 37, shocked his on-screen wife, 32, by getting down on one knee and officially proposing during Final Vows in an epic finish for this year's most successful couple.

Asking Stella to marry him for real with a stunning diamond ring, their beautiful love story had its happily ever after thanks to Filip's leap of faith and meticulous planning.

Now, months after filming finished Down Under, the pair have shared all the details about their fairytale ending, from the ring and their sweet celebrations that night, to the off-camera moments viewers didn't see and their future wedding plans.

MAFS groom Filip said he knew Stella was 'the one' early on in the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

Filip began by explaining that before the engagement he'd had a deep and meaningful conversation with his beloved mum and dad, who have been together for 40 years, during the week he was apart from Stella.

Explaining to his parents that she was 'the one', he confessed what he was thinking of doing and asked for their seal of approval.

"They looked at me and my dad was like 'Of course this is your person. If not her, then who?'," said Filip.

"They could see my energy when I was with her and just saw that I was better with Stella."

Once he knew he was going to propose on-camera, it was time to find the perfect ring for his real-life bride-to-be.

"I just picked something nice," he said.

"I don't know anything about rings so I looked around, saw one and thought 'that's the one'. I didn't want to overthink it."

She has since shared snaps of the stunning diamond ring on social media. Picture: Instagram/@mickstella_

The Croatian-born reality star ended up buying a breathtaking elongated cushion diamond, which sat on a plain gold band.

Once he had the ring, it was time to plan the big proposal – something which he actually found quite nerve-wracking in the end.

"I didn't know what Stella was thinking," he admitted.

"I understand we were caught up in the experiment. I didn't want her to think that I was just doing it just because. I want﻿ed her to know it was genuine."

And while it came as a huge shock to Stella, who was desperate for a deep level of commitment from Filip to make their marriage work, she was so thankful he decided that Final Vows was the right moment.

Confessing she initially thought it was a joke, Stella said: "I thought he was doing the shoelace prank but then I realised he's not and I was like 'OK this is happening!'

"I burst into tears as per usual. It felt like the world just dissolved."

The beautician initially thought he was playing a prank on her. Picture: Channel Nine

Following the whirlwind proposal, the loved-up bride and her brand new fiancé phoned his parents with the incredible news before partying the night away.

Celebrating with Stella's best friends, they "had a really good night, had good food, went to a jazz bar dancing and drinks".

READ MORE: All the couples still together from MAFS Australia 2026

Now the TV show has finished airing in Australia, the pair plan to have an engagement party to celebrate their happy milestone with one huge bash on a boat – and the location has got a very sweet meaning behind it.

"﻿It's where our last date happened," Filip said.

"It's on a boat. It fits 80 people. It's intimate﻿. You can get DJ decks on there, you can jump off. So 80 people, on a boat, tunes good vibes!"

They're also hosting another engagement celebration with a bunch of their MAFS co-stars, adding: "We have a reunion planned with all of the people on the show, it's actually kind of like a little engagement party."

"Everyone was there for us literally since day dot and I think it just makes sense," Stella gushed. ﻿

The newly engaged pair celebrated with friends and family that night. Picture: Channel Nine

As for the wedding plans, both Stella and Filip have agreed they want to tie the knot in Filip's home country of Croatia as it holds sentimental value and isn't too far to fly for Stella's Lithuanian family.

"Stella's family could be there which would be amazing, and I have immediate family here in Australia but everyone else is overseas so it works out better," Filip explained.

We can't wait to see their fairytale play out for real!