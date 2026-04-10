MAFS Australia's Stella Mickunaite - age, job, Instagram and where she's from revealed

10 April 2026, 15:25 | Updated: 10 April 2026, 16:59

MAFS Australia contestant Stella Mickunaite is hoping to find 'the one'.
MAFS Australia contestant Stella Mickunaite is hoping to find 'the one'. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia's 2026 bride Stella has already been branded "blunt", but who is she? Here's everything you need to know about her, from her career and age to her Eastern European roots.

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Married At First Sight Australia has brought Stella Mickunaite on board as one of 2026's hopefuls, but as a "blunt" bride with high expectations, will her man meet her strict standards?

Having moved to Australia nine years ago, the traditionalist is desperate to find her 'forever home' but isn't sure whether it's a place, a feeling or a person.

As for her future husband, she's wishing for a protective groom that sparks fire and passion, and someone who can see through her harsh persona into her emotional and sensitive core.

But will Stella find her soulmate during MAFS? Here's everything you need to know about the Eastern European cast mate, from her age, job and journey to Australia, to her hopes and dreams.

Straight-talking Stella is looking for a man who can provide.
Straight-talking Stella is looking for a man who can provide. Picture: Channel Nine

Who is MAFS Australia's Stella Mickunaite?

Age: 32

From: New South Wales

Instagram: @mickstella_

Stella is heading into 2026's experiment to find a man that feels like home.

The straight-talking bride is no stranger to hard work, whether that's in business or in love, and has spent nine years carving out a new life for herself across the world from Lithuania, where she's originally from.

With no family to lean on, she's close to her friends but also wants a husband she can create a brand new life with and is desperate to become a mother someday.

Independent and resilient, she now wants someone to take the pressure off and take the lead so she can relax into family life with a provider by her side.

The Lithuanian-born bride works as a beauty technician.
The Lithuanian-born bride works as a beauty technician. Picture: Instagram/@mickstella_

What is MAFS Australia's Stella's job?

Stella works in the beauty industry as a technician, specialising in lashes and brows.

Who does Stella marry on MAFS Australia 2026?

The experts partner Stella up with Filip Gregov – a carpenter, motivational speaker, and content creator who has a fitness channel on YouTube.

Born in Croatia, like his new wife he also moved across the world to start a new life. He is after a traditional type of relationship in which he can act as the provider for his wife and future children.

The newlyweds hit it off immediately and their marriage blossoms into something truly special right from the beginning of MAFS 2026.

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