MAFS Australia's Stephanie reveals shocking reason why Tyson's mum didn't attend wedding

Stephanie spilled the tea on Tyson's family dynamics. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia groom Tyson Gordon's mum was nowhere to be seen at his wedding to Stephanie Marshall – and now we know why.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Stephanie Marshall has revealed the truth behind why her husband Tyson Gordon's mother wasn't present at their wedding.

The estate agent, 32, opened up about her big day in the wake of the experiment, which saw the frustrated groom end their relationship for good by storming out of one fiery commitment ceremony.

In last night's episode, which aired in Australia a few weeks ago, the ex-military man dramatically quit the show when his 'unacceptable language' was highlighted by his wife, experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla, and some of the other contestants.

The controversial cast member had been accused of disrespecting women and having outdated views on same-sex relationships, both of which he denied, but abruptly left the show following multiple confrontations on the couch.

Tyson's mum didn't attend her son's wedding to Stephanie. Picture: Channel Nine

Now, his TV bride has opened up about Tyson's family dynamics after both she and fans questioned why his own mother wasn't on his side of the congregation during their nuptials.

Speaking to former MAFS Australia bride Ella Ding for her podcast The Ella Era, she revealed the shocking reason why his mum (and many other women) weren't sat on his side at the ceremony.

Stephanie explained: "As soon as he opened his mouth, I was like, ‘Good God’.

"We made it through the vows but, by our little photo shoot, I had noticed his audience. Even Alissa [Fay] said it, as she was sat behind his family. She was like, ‘Where are all the women?’. I had two gay guys and four women in my party.

"I was like, ‘Where’s your mum?’ He made a couple of rogue comments about that. He commented on her being a bit self-conscious about her weight.

"He then went into how he encourages her to go to the gym and how she doesn’t like it. I’m the same with my mum, but I wouldn’t go out calling my mum fat when I’ve got a microphone on me on Australian national television."

Tyson stormed off the show after multiple confrontations. Picture: Channel Nine

Steph, who has since moved on with her new man Aaron, also shed light on Tyson's 'strange obsession' with pointing out her dietary habits – some of which were aired on-screen during their two-week stint on MAFS.

She said: "There was a few times he would comment on what I was eating.

"I, like most girls, struggle with body dysmorphia issues.

"I spoke to him about that and he shared that someone in his close circle struggled with bulimia and almost died. Yet he’s then out there making those kinds of comments."

But the blonde beauty has since reflected on her MAFS journey, and although at first she wondered why she had been matched with someone so polarising, Steph now realises that might have been the point.

Taking a sly swipe at the show's producers, she sighed: "I think I was paired with him to challenge him.

"I found a voice I didn’t know I had within me. I’m not a fiery person by nature but there are some times where I really could have lost my [bleep] with him.

"Half the time I didn’t know if I was fight or flight, I was clammy in the hands and constantly reactive and combative. I was on edge all the time.

"I was not paired with someone who allowed me to be my true, happy, fun self. It sucks."