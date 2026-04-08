MAFS Australia's Stephanie has a secret connection to another husband from this series

8 April 2026, 15:50 | Updated: 8 April 2026, 15:56

Stephanie got off to a tricky start and things haven't really improved.
Stephanie got off to a tricky start and things haven't really improved. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia bride Stephanie Marshall revealed the mystery man was a real "comfort" to her during the show.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Stephanie Marshall has a secret connection to one of the other husbands from series 13 of hit show.

During a recent interview, the real estate agent, 32, revealed that she already knew one of the grooms from the current season – and that man wasn't her husband Tyson Gordon.

Unlucky for the intruder bride, she probably wishes she was matched with the mystery man, who married someone else right at the beginning of the experiment.

She and her new husband haven't exactly got off to the best start, with the former Australian soldier claiming she was bringing 'masculine energy' to their marriage.

The real estate agent's secret connection was revealed.
The real estate agent's secret connection was revealed. Picture: Channel Nine

Stephanie simply explained that although she was traditional and conservative, she was still ambitious, driven and keen to work hard at her property sales career.

Tyson's lack of filter, choice of language and strong views on men and women made her call her new marriage into question.

Even he's admitted to coming across as 'arrogant' and 'unlikeable' on MAFS this season.

She admitted she already knew another groom in the experiment.
She admitted she already knew another groom in the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

The ex-army cast member is wildly different to the familiar face she is currently finding "comfort" in at dinner parties and commitment ceremonies.

It turns out that Stephanie knows Grayson McIvor, who recently 'consciously uncoupled' from his TV wife Julia Vogl after the pair decided to call time on their relationship.

Speaking of the connection between herself and Gray, Stephanie revealed exactly how they had come across each other in real life (and no, they haven't dated in the past).

Tyson and Stephanie butted heads right from the start.
Tyson and Stephanie butted heads right from the start. Picture: Instagram/@stephaniekatemarshall

"I worked with Grayson back in 2017 for a very short moment, so to see his face was really comforting as well," she told Pedestrian TV.

"Just to think, ‘Oh my god, I know somewhere in this experiment, we’re both going through the same thing’, it was a bit of a comfort blanket."

It turns out Stephanie used to work with Grayson.
It turns out Stephanie used to work with Grayson. Picture: Instagram/@grayson_mcivor

She added: "We literally worked together for two months, and I haven’t seen the guy since, but just to see his face, there was just a bit of comfort in that moment, which was nice."

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