MAFS UK’s Steven breaks silence after being ‘caught on dating app’ during marriage to Nelly

Married at First Sight UK’s Steven Springett has spoken out after being accused of using a dating app. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

By Giorgina Hamilton

The reality star insists his relationship was already “done” as fans react to explosive dating app reveal on Married at First Sight UK.

Married at First Sight UK’s Steven Springett has spoken out after being accused of using a dating app while still taking part in the experiment with wife Nelly Patel.

The latest episode saw Nelly’s friend Lucy confront Steven during the homestay week, revealing that she had found his profile on Hinge.

In the tense scene, Lucy asked Steven directly: “What does marriage mean to you?” He replied that it represented “the epitome of love” — prompting Lucy to challenge him further.

She continued: “So if you are married, do you think it’s appropriate to be on a dating website?” she asked. “I think you know, Steven,” she added, before showing her phone as proof.

“Oh, was that what you had to clear your head about?” Nelly asked, confronting her husband while reading the bio. Picture: Channel 4

Nelly, visibly shocked, said: “I would love to see it.” Her friend then handed her the phone — with Steven’s dating profile still active on the app. According to Lucy, the profile had been seen that same day.

“Oh, was that what you had to clear your head about?” Nelly asked, confronting her husband while reading the bio. Steven appeared stunned but continued to deny the claims.

Following the latest episode, Steven took to social media to give his side of the story, insisting that his relationship with Nelly was already over by the time of the homestays.

Posting on his Instagram stories, Steven wrote: “Understand that my ‘home stay’ was very much ‘back to normal’.

“Back to normal life, back to working life, back to dad life, back to being ‘me’.”

The latest episode saw Nelly’s friend Lucy confront Steven during the homestay week, revealing that she had found his profile on Hinge. Picture: Channel 4

He went on to suggest that the show’s editing shaped the narrative for drama, adding: “A reminder that things you’re about to see are all for the ‘story’ and for the ‘audience’ at home to see how that story goes.”

Addressing the “last supper” scene from the episode, he continued: “The last supper was a ‘do we have to’ moment when the book was very much closed after a certain swap.

“What I got up to at home was because things were done elsewhere.”

Steven later posted again, confirming he wouldn’t be tuning in to watch the episode air on E4. “Not watching #MAFSUK tonight,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I saw this episode on Thursday. So there’ll be no posts about it after the show this evening. I’ve said my part pre-show and I’ll leave it at that.”

The revelation comes after weeks of tension between the couple, with fans previously calling out Steven’s behaviour on social media.

Viewers criticised the groom for his blunt remarks towards Nelly and his apparent lack of emotional investment in the marriage.

Steven took to social media to give his side of the story, insisting that his relationship with Nelly was already over by the time of the homestays. Picture: Instagram

Earlier in the series, Nelly was left unimpressed after discovering Polaroid photos of Steven and another bride, April, stuck on their fridge following a group night out.

“It’s muggy,” Nelly told him, to which Steven admitted: “I respect that.” She replied: “But you don’t, because it’s on my fridge.”

In another heated exchange, Steven told Nelly to “shut up” when she confronted him about his behaviour — a moment that triggered a wave of backlash online.

The situation escalated further when fellow bride Julia-Ruth admitted during a group discussion that Steven was “definitely someone” she would go for “in the real world.”

The comment led to an explosive argument, with Steven defending Julia-Ruth and leaving Nelly visibly upset.

The Essex-based banker has since maintained that his intentions on the show were genuine, despite growing criticism from both fans and fellow cast members.