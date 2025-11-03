MAFS UK’s Steven breaks silence after being ‘caught on dating app’ during marriage to Nelly

3 November 2025, 12:10

Married at First Sight UK’s Steven Springett has spoken out after being accused of using a dating app
Married at First Sight UK’s Steven Springett has spoken out after being accused of using a dating app. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

By Giorgina Hamilton

The reality star insists his relationship was already “done” as fans react to explosive dating app reveal on Married at First Sight UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK’s Steven Springett has spoken out after being accused of using a dating app while still taking part in the experiment with wife Nelly Patel.

The latest episode saw Nelly’s friend Lucy confront Steven during the homestay week, revealing that she had found his profile on Hinge.

In the tense scene, Lucy asked Steven directly: “What does marriage mean to you?” He replied that it represented “the epitome of love” — prompting Lucy to challenge him further.

She continued: “So if you are married, do you think it’s appropriate to be on a dating website?” she asked. “I think you know, Steven,” she added, before showing her phone as proof.

“Oh, was that what you had to clear your head about?” Nelly asked, confronting her husband while reading the bio.
“Oh, was that what you had to clear your head about?” Nelly asked, confronting her husband while reading the bio. Picture: Channel 4

Nelly, visibly shocked, said: “I would love to see it.” Her friend then handed her the phone — with Steven’s dating profile still active on the app. According to Lucy, the profile had been seen that same day.

“Oh, was that what you had to clear your head about?” Nelly asked, confronting her husband while reading the bio. Steven appeared stunned but continued to deny the claims.

Following the latest episode, Steven took to social media to give his side of the story, insisting that his relationship with Nelly was already over by the time of the homestays.

Posting on his Instagram stories, Steven wrote: “Understand that my ‘home stay’ was very much ‘back to normal’.

“Back to normal life, back to working life, back to dad life, back to being ‘me’.”

The latest episode saw Nelly’s friend Lucy confront Steven during the homestay week, revealing that she had found his profile on Hinge.
The latest episode saw Nelly’s friend Lucy confront Steven during the homestay week, revealing that she had found his profile on Hinge. Picture: Channel 4

He went on to suggest that the show’s editing shaped the narrative for drama, adding: “A reminder that things you’re about to see are all for the ‘story’ and for the ‘audience’ at home to see how that story goes.”

Addressing the “last supper” scene from the episode, he continued: “The last supper was a ‘do we have to’ moment when the book was very much closed after a certain swap.

“What I got up to at home was because things were done elsewhere.”

Steven later posted again, confirming he wouldn’t be tuning in to watch the episode air on E4. “Not watching #MAFSUK tonight,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I saw this episode on Thursday. So there’ll be no posts about it after the show this evening. I’ve said my part pre-show and I’ll leave it at that.”

The revelation comes after weeks of tension between the couple, with fans previously calling out Steven’s behaviour on social media.

Viewers criticised the groom for his blunt remarks towards Nelly and his apparent lack of emotional investment in the marriage.

Steven took to social media to give his side of the story, insisting that his relationship with Nelly was already over by the time of the homestays.
Steven took to social media to give his side of the story, insisting that his relationship with Nelly was already over by the time of the homestays. Picture: Instagram

Earlier in the series, Nelly was left unimpressed after discovering Polaroid photos of Steven and another bride, April, stuck on their fridge following a group night out.

“It’s muggy,” Nelly told him, to which Steven admitted: “I respect that.” She replied: “But you don’t, because it’s on my fridge.”

In another heated exchange, Steven told Nelly to “shut up” when she confronted him about his behaviour — a moment that triggered a wave of backlash online.

The situation escalated further when fellow bride Julia-Ruth admitted during a group discussion that Steven was “definitely someone” she would go for “in the real world.”

The comment led to an explosive argument, with Steven defending Julia-Ruth and leaving Nelly visibly upset.

The Essex-based banker has since maintained that his intentions on the show were genuine, despite growing criticism from both fans and fellow cast members.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

More drama seems to be brewing as cracks in Steven's relationship with Nelly deepen.

MAFS UK fans ‘figure out’ Steven’s ‘scandalous secret’ as truth finally comes out

Steven's behaviour has come under fire in recent weeks.

MAFS UK's Steven hits back after 'flirting' with third bride in unaired scenes

John reveals his true feelings in tonight's episode.

MAFS UK's Abi breaks down in tears as John makes shock revelation

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Julia-Ruth has broken a huge E4 rule on Instagram.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth breaks major show rule as she drops huge bombshell

Keye and Davide joined the cast of MAFS UK

Are Davide and Keye still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Julia-Ruth has been lying about her intimacy with Divarni.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth issues emotional apology as her 'tremendous lies' are exposed

Joe apologised for the way he treated Maeve during filming.

MAFS UK's Joe speaks out on unexpected exit and admits 'I really lost myself'

One MAFS UK cast member has spoken out about a secret connection.

MAFS UK star breaks silence on 'shock affair' between bride and groom

Latest TV & Movies News

Alan Carr has joked he’s “the most hated man in the UK” after jetting to the US to escape fallout from The Celebrity Traitors.

Alan Carr says he's 'most hated man in the UK' after controversial Traitors role

Since its release in 1987, the movie has captivated generations, becoming a beloved classic that still sparks endless rewatches and dance-floor imitations.

Truth behind Dirty Dancing's iconic lift scene: 'We never rehearsed it'

The Sanderson Sisters are returning to the big screen.

Hocus Pocus 3: Cast, release date and plot revealed

Dianne Buswell taking a selfie in denim dungarees and the picture of her and Joe cheering with a stickman picture of their new family

Dianne Buswell pregnancy details revealed including due date, gender and more

The Celebrity Traitors cast has been revealed

Celebrity Traitors cast impressive net worths revealed

The British actor has spoken out about The Inbetweeners reboot.

Joe Thomas breaks silence on Inbetweeners reboot and hints at hilarious new plot

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Bailey and Rebecca had an argument on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Bailey branded a 'red flag' by fans after blazing row with wife Rebecca

Fans believe Maeve and Joe will split

MAFS UK fans convinced Joe will leave Maeve for another bride

Abi looks worlds away from the bride we’ve seen on TV.

MAFS UK’s Abigail looks totally different in jaw-dropping photos from bodybuilding days

Sarah and Dean wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together? Their relationship revealed

MAFS UK couple Grace and Ashley appeared to have split.

MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley drop huge hint they've split in social media blunder

Married At First Sight UK has welcomed Leo and April into the experiement

ARE MAFS UK's April and Leo still together?

Reiss was reportedly still dating Dani when he went on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Reiss 'dumped' TOWIE star Dani Imbert to go on show leaving her 'betrayed'

MAFS UK welcomed newlyweds Reiss and Leisha into the experiment

Are MAFS UK's Reiss and Leisha still together?