MAFS UK's Steven defended by his kids' mum as she breaks silence on 'angry outbursts'

The mother of Steven's two children has defended the Married At First Sight UK groom online, claiming he isn't being 'fairly' portrayed on the E4 show.

7 October 2025, 10:58 | Updated: 7 October 2025, 11:56

Steven's ex-partner Chloe has spilled the tea on TikTok.
Steven's ex-partner Chloe has spilled the tea on TikTok. Picture: Channel 4/TikTok

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK groom Steven has come under fire for his behaviour towards new wife Nelly, forcing his ex-partner to speak out on social media.

Married At First Sight UK's Steven has faced the wrath of E4 fans this week for his 'mean' treatment of his new bride Nelly in the latest string of episodes.

The investment banker, 34, called his TV wife a 'f*cking idiot' during a recent row and failed to check on her after she broke her rib, sparking a wave of criticism on social media from frustrated viewers.

His frequent 'angry outbursts' have continued to cause friction between the reality couple, prompting experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson to step in at the latest commitment ceremony.

But the mother of his two children has now broken her silence on his questionable attitude, claiming her ex's true nature is not being reflected on the show.

Steven's former partner Chloe posted a video on TikTok claiming producers were only shining the light on a small part of his personality and were 'unfairly' editing him to create drama.

"This narrative is playing out online, and portraying him in a certain way and I know it’s not true. I can’t just sit here and watch it play out and not say anything," she said.

“When it comes to the behaviours on the show and stuff, I don’t condone outbursts or any of that kind of behaviour and I feel like it is being heavily edited to look a certain way.

"They’re filming for 12 weeks and out of that we’re getting an hour’s viewing four nights a week. Obviously we’re not getting the full picture, but I do feel to a certain extent that editing is at play here."

The MAFS groom has faced criticism for his 'angry outbursts'.
The MAFS groom has faced criticism for his 'angry outbursts'. Picture: Channel 4

Chloe, whose describes her split from Steven five years ago as "amicable", also waded in on the rumours the dad-of-two was dating a secret partner during his time on the show.

Captioning the explosive clip, "Steven, Married At First Sight 2025 didn’t have a secret girlfriend at the time of filming and I’m going to go into it," she hit back at haters in his defence.

Clearing up any confusion that he was two-timing Nelly, she explained that she and Steven have had "open communication" since their break-up, with him regularly sharing information about his relationship status with her.

She said he broke things off with lifestyle influencer Melissa two weeks before filming, telling her in the lead up to the experiment that his relationship "wasn't working".

Chloe added: "This is all exaggerated into something it wasn’t. It doesn’t make sense."

Steven and Nelly faced a rocky patch during their marriage.
Steven and Nelly faced a rocky patch during their marriage. Picture: Channel 4

Questioning Melissa's claims that pair were still together when he said "I do", the mum-of-two hinted that some of the screenshots shared online appeared to be edited.

"I don’t think they’re receipts, I think they’re more scribbles on a napkin," she joked, explaining that the wording wasn't how Steven usually sounded over text.

In the wake of the bombshell accusations from Melissa, the MAFS groom addressed speculation he was still coupled-up with her during production.

Influencer Melissa claimed she was dating Steven during filming.
Influencer Melissa claimed she was dating Steven during filming. Picture: Instagram/@_melissastacey

He stated: "Melissa is a lovely girl and yes we dated for a couple of months, but ultimately things did not progress into anything official as I didn’t see a future in us. I then went onto the show to find a wife."

