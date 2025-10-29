MAFS UK's Steven hits back after 'flirting' with third bride in unaired scenes

29 October 2025, 12:21

Steven's behaviour has come under fire in recent weeks.
Steven's behaviour has come under fire in recent weeks. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK's Steven lifted the lid on another "petty" argument with wife Nelly that never made the edit.

Married At First Sight UK's Steven has hit back online after he and Nelly were involved in another argument about his 'flirtatious' behaviour with one of the other brides.

The controversial groom was forced to defend himself during the show's latest couch session over a "petty" row that exploded between himself and his frustrated wife.

But despite the edit making it look as though he was addressing a bicker between the dentist and Steven's admirer Julia-Ruth, the banker claimed they were actually talking about another clash altogether.

It involved loved-up bride Rebecca, who is happily married to Bailey, and a heated disagreement that accused Steven of overstepping the mark with the aesthetics nurse.

The Essex groom slammed the show edit on Instagram.
The Essex groom slammed the show edit on Instagram. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers never saw the altercation as the scenes never made it to air, but he lifted the lid on the behind-the-scenes situation and explained exactly what the "petty" comments were about.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Steven wrote: "WOW! If you’re going to edit the show, at least make it sound like it flows… how robotic am I sounding here.

"The petty argument I was on about wasn’t the Julia-Ruth & Nelly fall-out, it was down to a row over Becs wanting to pluck my eyebrows to which I said yes to.

"Nelly wasn’t happy because she has asked me back in the honeymoon (when I said no) and she felt rejected.

"That’s what felt petty to me, arguing over eyebrows! Honestly, if they wanna play this game… then I’ll start playing this game back..."

He let rip online in a now-deleted Instagram post.
He let rip online in a now-deleted Instagram post. Picture: Instagram/@stevespringett4

The former footballer slammed producers for missing out crucial elements from the edit, which he said made for confusing viewing and 'mismatched' storylines.

He also fumed over the fact he felt his side of the story wasn't being heard, or told, during the explosive series.

Steven addressed his recent decision to write 'stay for now' during Tuesday night's Commitment Ceremony, but wondered why his response to Nelly writing the same thing earlier in the experiment wasn't aired.

The dad-of-two added: "Oh and I didn't expect the 'stay for now in week two as well by the way. So, where was my vox from there?"

The "petty" row involved his wife Nelly&squot;s friend Rebecca.
The "petty" row involved his wife Nelly's friend Rebecca. Picture: Instagram/@bec.fen

Essex boy Steven came under fire earlier this week for publicly defending disgraced bride Julia-Ruth during the dinner party as she let rip on her co-stars in a fiery rant.

He left Nelly "blindsided" and was called out for sticking up for the bride who had a crush on him, rather than supporting his wife.

Experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson also challenged his choice to back the dancer, to which Steven explained he was simply trying to silence all the outside noise in the argument.

