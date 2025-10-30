MAFS UK fans ‘figure out’ Steven’s ‘scandalous secret’ as truth finally comes out

30 October 2025, 11:38

More drama seems to be brewing as cracks in Steven's relationship with Nelly deepen.
More drama seems to be brewing as cracks in Steven's relationship with Nelly deepen.

By Giorgina Hamilton

Steven and Nelly’s once-perfect Married At First Sight UK relationship takes another hit as viewers claim to have uncovered the truth behind the groom’s so-called ‘secret girlfriend’.

Things have taken a rocky turn for Married at First Sight UK couple Steven and Nelly, and viewers think they’ve finally uncovered the truth behind Steven’s mysterious “secret.”

As previously reported, the Essex banker found himself under fire earlier in the experiment for what appeared to be flirtatious behaviour with another bride, though he later claimed the footage was misleading.

Now, more drama seems to be brewing as cracks in his relationship with Nelly deepen.

After what seemed like a fairy-tale wedding and blissful honeymoon, the couple’s connection began to unravel once they moved in together during the E4 social experiment.

Steven gradually pulled away, leaving Nelly visibly insecure — and fans are now convinced they know why.

Things have taken a rocky turn for Married at First Sight UK couple Steven and Nelly, and viewers think they've finally uncovered the truth behind Steven's mysterious "secret.".

Since the latest episodes aired, Steven has faced a wave of speculation online, with viewers accusing him of cheating and having a “secret girlfriend” while filming. He’s strongly denied the claims, insisting he was single when he joined the show.

But in upcoming scenes, it appears that Nelly’s friend may expose the “scandal” once and for all.

In a tense teaser for the Homestays episode, she warns: “I have some information I’m going to have to drop, Nelly.” Moments later, Nelly is handed a phone and reacts with a quiet “oh”, before her friend confronts Steven directly:

“Why have you wasted her time in this experiment? You don’t respect her, you don’t care about her, and you’ve made her feel like st.”** Pushed to breaking point, Steven replies “I’m going”, before storming out of the flat and muttering “b****t again”** as he gets into a lift.

The dramatic moment will air on Sunday, November 2, but that hasn’t stopped fans from flooding social media with theories about the so-called “scandalous secret.”

Steven looks uncomortabel in the new season teaser.
Steven looks uncomfortable in the new season teaser. Picture: Channel 4

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one viewer wrote: “No f*ing way, not Steven’s messages being exposed.”

Another added: “Is Steven’s scandal going to get rumbled to Nelly then? The fact he was dating a girl when he went into the experiment and only went on it for clout! T*** #MAFSUK.”

With rumours spiralling and fans demanding answers, Steven finally broke his silence on the claims.

Following the backlash, Steven broke his silence, explaining: “Melissa is a lovely girl and yes we dated for a couple of months, but ultimately things did not progress into anything official as I didn’t see a future in us. I then went onto the show to find a wife.”

MAFS UK intruders enter the experiment

Meanwhile, the mother of Steven’s children also weighed in on TikTok to defend him, saying:

“Sorry to break it to you but Steven, from Married at First Sight UK 2025, did not have a secret girlfriend at the time of filming.

"I think another thing to know is, when it comes to affairs of the heart, there are three sides to every story. There’s her side, there’s his side and there’s the truth. So obviously we’ve heard her side, we’ve heard his side for it and his hands are tied, he’s signed contracts, signed NDAs.”

Steven's behaviour has come under fire in recent weeks.

