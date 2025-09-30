MAFS UK’s Steven's secret relationship revealed as ex-girlfriend claims he just 'disappeared'

Married At First Sight UK's Steven was accused of singing up to the show for publicity by his ex as she claimed to have 'proof from the horses mouth'.

MAFS groom Steven's ex told fans she 'got done so dirty'. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight groom Steven's ex-girlfriend Melissa branded him a 'liar' online and hinted the couple were still in contact during filming.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's Steven has faced the wrath of his ex-girlfriend on social media after she claimed he 'abandoned' her to tie the knot on TV.

The former footballer, 34, has been getting close to his new bride Nelly since saying 'I do' in this year's experiment, with their relationship going from strength to strength.

Following a romantic honeymoon to Montego Bay in Jamaica, the sweet couple are currently up there among the favourites to go all the way to Final Vows.

But the investment banker's former partner has thrown a spanner in the works after breaking her silence on the pair's bitter split, branding him a "liar" on TikTok.

The father-of-two insisted he ended things with Melissa before filming started. Picture: Channel 4

Influencer Melissa Stacey shared details of their murky break-up in a scathing new video, revealing she was blindsided by his decision to sign up for the hit series.

Shaking her head in disbelief as she held a bunch of flowers, she wrote across the clip: "The same person who can buy you 100 roses and dates you for months, can also lie to you and disappear to get married on national TV."

While she didn't name Steven at first, fans tagged the MAFS groom in the comments prompting the single mum to confirm the rumours were true.

One fan wrote: "Wtf!! if it is Steven I’ve just searched him and Melissa even if he did seem like a nice person at the time you can do soooo much better xx you are beautiful inside and out girl don’t forget it. Xx"

Melissa then named and shamed her now-famous ex by replying: "He seemed nice, showed his real colours eventually. Genuinely wish him the best though."

Steven married Nelly during this year's E4 experiment. Picture: Channel 4

Melissa claimed he "went missing in Feb" then "returned after" filming finished, hinting he took a hiatus from their relationship to take part in the reality show.

She explained that she only twigged he was a MAFS contestant when she saw the line-up 'one to two weeks ago'.

Followers and friends rushed to comfort the brunette beauty after her revelation, telling her she had a "lucky escape".

"Omg I was wondering what happened with you and him!!! Wtf honestly you can’t make it up nowadays," wrote one shocked TikTok user.

"What the hell, you're so much better then that hun you deserve the world," reassured another.

"Wow!!! I see your comment on the other post and how he even entered MAFS and still rung you there!!," to which Melissa wrote back: "Crazy right 🙃."

She also replied to fans who questioned whether they had the right groom in mind, and raged that she wasn't standing for his behaviour anymore.

"In 2025, we hold men accountable. It's my favourite boundary," wrote Melissa, replying to another fan: "I got done so dirty earlier this year."

When one follower accused Steven of singing up to MAFS UK for publicity and not marriage, she said: "I've got texts proof of that anyway from the horses mouth."

The influencer also hinted there was more to the break-up as she continued the social media rant, adding: "Tempting to spill all x."

Melissa claimed the pair were still in contact during filming. Picture: Instagram

Following the controversy, the papers probed Steven on the video and he alleged that his connection with Melissa had fizzled out before going on MAFS.

He told the tabloids: "Melissa is a lovely girl and yes we dated for a couple of months, but ultimately things did not progress into anything official as I didn’t see a future in us. I then went onto the show to find a wife."