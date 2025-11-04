MAFS UK’s Steven takes savage swipe at Nelly after shock dating app claims

E4 groom Steven made a series of brutal digs at his ex-wife Nelly.

4 November 2025, 13:05

Steven has lashed out at Nelly on Instagram.
Steven has lashed out at Nelly on Instagram. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK groom Steven accused his wife Nelly of lying about her broken rib in an explosive social media post.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK's Steven has made a sly dig at his wife Nelly after she accused him of using a dating app while the pair were still married.

The controversial groom, 34, took a savage swipe at his TV bride on Instagram yesterday by re-sharing the photo he allegedly used on Hinge but updated it with a slew of spiky comments.

A handful were aimed at the heartbroken dentist, 30, whose close friend Lucy shockingly revealed she had stumbled across Steven's profile during Homestays.

But instead of showing remorse during the tense scenes, the banker vehemently denied he was active online and has since has poked fun at the scandal.

Steven poked fun at his alleged Hinge profile.
Steven poked fun at his alleged Hinge profile. Picture: Instagram/@stevespringett4

Typing across a snap of himself wearing his former professional football kit, Steven began with a few stats you would usually find on a singleton's profile.

He began: "Age: 34 / Location: Never you mind / Kids: Yes / Religious: No / Star Sign: Sagittarius."

The Essex banker continued by referencing some of the criticism he had received during the E4 experiment, listing a string of 'prompts' that made light of his negative feedback.

"Recently discovered that I have evil eyes, am a red flag and very much hated," he wrote next to a sceptical emoji.

"One thing I'd never do again – marry a stranger," he penned, beside a wink.

Nelly accused Steven of using the app behind her back.
Nelly accused Steven of using the app behind her back. Picture: Channel 4

Then, the dad-of-two finished the explosive Instagram Story by claiming his wife had lied about badly injuring herself during filming.

The former couple were involved in a heated row when Nelly revealed she had fallen and broken her rib in the shower.

As she stayed at home to nurse her painful fracture, Steven hit the pub with his co-stars and failed to check in on his wife.

In the brutal social media swipe shared last night, the banker hinted that Nelly was exaggerating the extent of her accident – or even making up the fact she had broken a bone altogether.

He typed: "Shower thought I had recently – if I slipped here now, would I need an x-ray for a broken rib or would I just tell people it's broken," alongside a pair of suggestive eyes.

The MAFS groom denied his dating profile was real.
The MAFS groom denied his dating profile was real. Picture: Channel 4

Steven also shared a list of 'things you did not see' in the E4 edit of Married At First Sight.

The list included a whole host of dates and activities the pair took part in that never made it to air, including horseback riding, meals out, brunches and shopping trips.

At the bottom of the post, Steven explained that he shared the unaired scenes to prove that he spent quality time with Nelly, despite what the edit suggested.

He also revealed a list of scenes that never aired.
He also revealed a list of scenes that never aired. Picture: Instagram/@stevespringett4

He publicly apologised for some of his controversial actions during the series, but was also forced to hit back at cruel trolls who have recently targeted his family.

Steven added: "Oh and before anyone says it – I take full accountability for my behaviours at times here and they're inexcusable and I have apologised for them enough.

"Of course, some of my actions will trigger some people if they have experienced this in the past.

"I don't like watching it back myself and I get your views entirely. But, sending abuse not just my way, but my kids way is disgusting.

"Don't ever question who I am as a Father because that is one thing I know I'm doing right and will always do right."

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

The unnamed couple have called it quits.

MAFS UK couple secretly split as bride moves on with mystery footballer

Married at First Sight UK’s Steven Springett has spoken out after being accused of using a dating app

MAFS UK’s Steven breaks silence after being ‘caught on dating app’ during marriage to Nelly
More drama seems to be brewing as cracks in Steven's relationship with Nelly deepen.

MAFS UK fans ‘figure out’ Steven’s ‘scandalous secret’ as truth finally comes out

Steven's behaviour has come under fire in recent weeks.

MAFS UK's Steven hits back after 'flirting' with third bride in unaired scenes

John reveals his true feelings in tonight's episode.

MAFS UK's Abi breaks down in tears as John makes shock revelation

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Julia-Ruth has broken a huge E4 rule on Instagram.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth breaks major show rule as she drops huge bombshell

Keye and Davide joined the cast of MAFS UK

Are Davide and Keye still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Julia-Ruth has been lying about her intimacy with Divarni.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth issues emotional apology as her 'tremendous lies' are exposed

Latest TV & Movies News

John Lewis has finally released this year's Christmas advert.

John Lewis unveils tear-jerking Christmas advert set to iconic 90s club classic

Alan Carr has joked he’s “the most hated man in the UK” after jetting to the US to escape fallout from The Celebrity Traitors.

Alan Carr says he's 'most hated man in the UK' after controversial Traitors role

Since its release in 1987, the movie has captivated generations, becoming a beloved classic that still sparks endless rewatches and dance-floor imitations.

Truth behind Dirty Dancing's iconic lift scene: 'We never rehearsed it'

The Sanderson Sisters are returning to the big screen.

Hocus Pocus 3: Cast, release date and plot revealed

Dianne Buswell taking a selfie in denim dungarees and the picture of her and Joe cheering with a stickman picture of their new family

Dianne Buswell pregnancy details revealed including due date, gender and more

The Celebrity Traitors cast has been revealed

Celebrity Traitors cast impressive net worths revealed

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Joe apologised for the way he treated Maeve during filming.

MAFS UK's Joe speaks out on unexpected exit and admits 'I really lost myself'

One MAFS UK cast member has spoken out about a secret connection.

MAFS UK star breaks silence on 'shock affair' between bride and groom

Bailey and Rebecca had an argument on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Bailey branded a 'red flag' by fans after blazing row with wife Rebecca

Fans believe Maeve and Joe will split

MAFS UK fans convinced Joe will leave Maeve for another bride

Abi looks worlds away from the bride we’ve seen on TV.

MAFS UK’s Abigail looks totally different in jaw-dropping photos from bodybuilding days

Sarah and Dean wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together? Their relationship revealed

MAFS UK couple Grace and Ashley appeared to have split.

MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley drop huge hint they've split in social media blunder

Married At First Sight UK has welcomed Leo and April into the experiement

ARE MAFS UK's April and Leo still together?