MAFS UK’s Steven takes savage swipe at Nelly after shock dating app claims

E4 groom Steven made a series of brutal digs at his ex-wife Nelly.

Steven has lashed out at Nelly on Instagram. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK groom Steven accused his wife Nelly of lying about her broken rib in an explosive social media post.

Married at First Sight UK's Steven has made a sly dig at his wife Nelly after she accused him of using a dating app while the pair were still married.

The controversial groom, 34, took a savage swipe at his TV bride on Instagram yesterday by re-sharing the photo he allegedly used on Hinge but updated it with a slew of spiky comments.

A handful were aimed at the heartbroken dentist, 30, whose close friend Lucy shockingly revealed she had stumbled across Steven's profile during Homestays.

But instead of showing remorse during the tense scenes, the banker vehemently denied he was active online and has since has poked fun at the scandal.

Steven poked fun at his alleged Hinge profile. Picture: Instagram/@stevespringett4

Typing across a snap of himself wearing his former professional football kit, Steven began with a few stats you would usually find on a singleton's profile.

He began: "Age: 34 / Location: Never you mind / Kids: Yes / Religious: No / Star Sign: Sagittarius."

The Essex banker continued by referencing some of the criticism he had received during the E4 experiment, listing a string of 'prompts' that made light of his negative feedback.

"Recently discovered that I have evil eyes, am a red flag and very much hated," he wrote next to a sceptical emoji.

"One thing I'd never do again – marry a stranger," he penned, beside a wink.

Nelly accused Steven of using the app behind her back. Picture: Channel 4

Then, the dad-of-two finished the explosive Instagram Story by claiming his wife had lied about badly injuring herself during filming.

The former couple were involved in a heated row when Nelly revealed she had fallen and broken her rib in the shower.

As she stayed at home to nurse her painful fracture, Steven hit the pub with his co-stars and failed to check in on his wife.

In the brutal social media swipe shared last night, the banker hinted that Nelly was exaggerating the extent of her accident – or even making up the fact she had broken a bone altogether.

He typed: "Shower thought I had recently – if I slipped here now, would I need an x-ray for a broken rib or would I just tell people it's broken," alongside a pair of suggestive eyes.

The MAFS groom denied his dating profile was real. Picture: Channel 4

Steven also shared a list of 'things you did not see' in the E4 edit of Married At First Sight.

The list included a whole host of dates and activities the pair took part in that never made it to air, including horseback riding, meals out, brunches and shopping trips.

At the bottom of the post, Steven explained that he shared the unaired scenes to prove that he spent quality time with Nelly, despite what the edit suggested.

He also revealed a list of scenes that never aired. Picture: Instagram/@stevespringett4

He publicly apologised for some of his controversial actions during the series, but was also forced to hit back at cruel trolls who have recently targeted his family.

Steven added: "Oh and before anyone says it – I take full accountability for my behaviours at times here and they're inexcusable and I have apologised for them enough.

"Of course, some of my actions will trigger some people if they have experienced this in the past.

"I don't like watching it back myself and I get your views entirely. But, sending abuse not just my way, but my kids way is disgusting.

"Don't ever question who I am as a Father because that is one thing I know I'm doing right and will always do right."