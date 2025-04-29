MAFS Australia’s Tony visited by Ryan after shock heart attack

MAFS Australia's Ryan visited Tony in hospital. Picture: Instagram/@ryp_society/Nine

By Hope Wilson

Following the frightening news of his heart attack, MAFS Australia star Tony has received support from fellow groom Ryan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia groom Tony, 53, received a loving visit from his MAFS co-star Ryan, 36, after the TV favourite suffered a frightening heart attack.

Earlier this week it was revealed the 53-year-old was admitted to hospital for emergency surgery following chest pains, with doctors performing a coronary artery bypass graft to treat the blockage and save his life.

In a sweet video shared by Ryan, viewers watched as the MAFS star surprised Tony in his hospital bed and gave him a big hug.

Speaking to fans, Tony said: "Last week I had a bit of a scare ﻿and I just wanted to say a big thank you to the people of Wollongong Hospital, the people in the cardiac division they've been absolutely amazing."

MAFS Australia's Tony received a visit from his co-star Ryan after his heart attack. Picture: Instagram/@ryp_society

Tony continued: "I am wired up as you can see, just checking things on my heart ﻿I'm going to be here until Monday.

"But just a big big thank you to all the people in the Wollongong Hospital, they're amazing especially the doctor who operated on me."

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, the groom revealed what happened in the lead up to his heart attack, stating: "During the week I wasn't feeling well. It has been happening for a long time - I was just feeling not right, like something was on my chest every now and then, giving me heartburn and stuff like that."

He added: "I felt a bit off too. That's why I thought, you know what, I'm going to take it easy this week because it was just too much."

Watch MAFS Australia's Ryan visit Tony in hospital here:

MAFS Australia’s Ryan visits Tony in hospital

Fans were quick to send messages of love to Tony, with one user writing: "Sending healing prayers Tony! One of my best grooms of all time. Your like a breath of fresh air and you lit our screens up ❤️❤️"

Another added: "Best wishes Tony 🙏least he’s still smiling. You’re a good mate Ryan 🙏"

While a third wrote: "Wishing Tony a speedy and full recovery 🙏"

Tony was married to Morena on MAFS Australia . Picture: Nine

Tony was a stand-out star on MAFS Australia after his marriage to Morena caused waves in the experiment.

Following rumours he was secretly married, Tony shocked viewers and his wife with the news that he still wanted children.

Unfortunately this was the final nail in the coffin for the couple's marriage and they split shortly after this revelation.