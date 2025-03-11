MAFS Australia's Tony 'already secretly married' during on-screen wedding to Morena

Tony was already married as he tied the knot to his new wife Morena. Picture: Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight's Tony Mojanovski was legally wed to his estranged ex-wife during his TV vows.

Married At First Sight Australia is facing its latest juicy scandal after an insider revealed that Tony Mojanovski was still secretly married during his on-screen wedding vows.

In episode five of the hit show, the 53-year-old charter captain tied the knot to fitness instructor and DJ Morena Farina, 57, but sources have since claimed he was hiding a huge bombshell.

The seemingly wholesome groom was actually legally wed to his estranged ex-wife during filming – and his brand new wife was asked to keep the secret quiet.

According to Daily Mail Australia, the charming Macedonian's former spouse lived in America at the time of the nuptials but the pair weren't officially divorced as he exchanged rings.

Warning - this article contains spoilers for MAFS Australia 2025.

Tony said 'I do' to Morena, despite already being married. Picture: Nine

Tony was reportedly honest about his marital status when signing up for series 12 but producers are said to have run with him as a groom despite knowing he wasn't legally single.

Predicting controversy around his situation, sources have claimed the crew attempted to keep the shocking scandal under wraps and encouraged Tony's new wife Morena to stay tight-lipped on camera.

Speaking to the paper, the insider said: "From the first dinner party, they told her to stop talking about it. They kept saying it wouldn’t air, that it wasn’t a big deal.

"But Morena refused to be silenced. She was furious that they were trying to control the narrative."

Tony was upfront about his martial status but went ahead with the experiment anyway, an insider claimed. Picture: Nine

Tony said he believed that MAFS would help him move on from his ex-wife after the couple called time on their marriage three years earlier.

But the TV insider also claimed the "loud and boisterous" groom was asking the show's experts to help him repair things with his ex.

Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken were allegedly asked to facilitate bringing Tony's estranged wife onto the show after it was revealed that visa issues meant the two weren't able to see each other.

Tony's TV wife Morena has since broken her silence, airing her true feelings in a string of texts leaked by former MAFS groom Harrison Boon.

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, the controversial series 10 star posted screenshots of messages he received from the mother-of-two explaining why the two really split.

The texts allegedly said: "I do not care that he’s still legally married. That’s not the issue.

"The issue is he loves his wife. He wants his wife and he really thought he could come on the show and get his wife in the show. It would make good TV."

Morena was allegedly asked to keep quiet about the scandal on screen. Picture: Nine

Morena said she was told to "stop talking" about it by producers who didn't want Tony's secret being outed on screen.

"I didn’t let it go and I still haven’t let it go," she continued.

"This is why they’re playing my character as I talk too much. Do I? I haven’t even started yet."

Previous reports claimed the fifty-something couple separated after Morena discovered Tony still had feelings for his ex-wife.

"I don’t care that he is separated and dating. I took three years to get my divorce so it’s okay," she reportedly continued in the texts.

"What I care about is he told everyone a the commitment ceremony which is this week that he loves his wife. He wants his wife. He told directors and producers to bring my wife in."

Tony has also spoken out since Morena scribbled 'good riddance' on her commitment ceremony card, telling 9Entertainment: "I wanted to at least feel the experience, to learn off her﻿, learn from the experts, get some information about where we're going wrong in life.

"But it got to a stage where I just couldn't be around her ﻿and I was ducking and weaving and I was going to see my dog."