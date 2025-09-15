MAFS UK 2025 trailer shows fiery drama and romance as season 10 begins
15 September 2025, 13:02
A brand new trailer for MAFS UK shows some of the drama we can expect as the husbands and wives wed.
Married At First Sight UK have dropped a teaser trailer which shows a sneak peak at some of the couples in series 10.
As we patiently wait for 2025 season to begin, we can have a first look at some of the pairings on MAFS as experts Charlene Douglas, Mel Schilling and Paul C Brunson help them navigate their new marriages.
In a brand new trailer we can see some of the lovebirds this season, with the clip appearing to show who is matched with who.
The first couple we see are Davide and Keye, with the former saying: "I feel like a schoolgirl with a crush!"
Next we move onto Dean serenading his bride whilst she looks awkwardly on, before the clip changes to Anita and Paul's wedding day where the groom takes out a long speech to read to his future wife.
Following this we see a tense chat between Divarni and Julia-Ruth before Leah makes a telling comment on her wedding day.
Fans won't have long to wait until the series is back on our screens as we watch grooms Ashley, Bailey, Davide, Dean, Divarni, Joe, Keye, Paul and Steven join to show alongside brides Anita, Grace, Julia-Ruth, Leah, Leigh, Maeve, Nelly, Rebecca and Sarah.
This year will see a brand new twist enter the game as the contestant's hen and stag dos will be filmed for the first time.
Speaking to The Sun about the new feature, an insider said: "The programme makers know that the process on MAFS already delivers some sensational moments, but this will just add to that."
They continued: "Because even in the most conventional of marriage paths the hen and stag dos are often the flashpoints when there are tears, fights and maybe even some moments of temptation.
"Capture all of that on camera and then throw it into the mix and you have some dynamite telly and plenty of spanners being thrown in the works as the participants prepare themselves for married life to a total stranger."
