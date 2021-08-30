Married at First Sight UK 2021: Alexis Economou's age, job and Instagram revealed

Alexis is looking for love on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Here’s everything you need to know about Alexis from MAFS…

Married at First Sight fans rejoice, because the UK version of the series is back for a brand new series.

With E4 bosses promising more drama than ever, 16 couples will meet for the first time on their wedding day.

They will jet off on their honeymoon before moving in with each other and their fellow couples.

Alexis has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Channel 4

So, who is Alexis from MAFS and what does she do for a living?

How old is Alexis from Married at First Sight UK?

Alexis is a 28-year-old from London.

She is described as a ‘bold, lively and an incredibly strong woman’ and said she can often be misjudged for being opinionated and territorial.

Alexis took a break from dating to ‘work on herself’ but is now ready to find The One.

She is after someone who is ‘ambitious, well-educated, well spoken and family orientated’, as well as ‘understanding, compassionate and affectionate’.

Also on her list, her future husband must know how to communicate and be in touch with his emotions, as well as being her best friend.

What is Alexis from Married at First Sight UK’s job?

MAFS star Alexis is a model and often shares photos from her shoots on Instagram.

Opening up about her latest challenge, Alexis said: “I’ve applied to this to find the good guy, to find someone genuine and someone who wants commitment.

“I give my all and I’m very supportive. I’m looking for someone on my wavelength and I want someone who is going to take the reins a little bit.”

How can I find Alexis from Married at First Sight UK on Instagram?

You can find Alexis on Instagram @alexiseconomoux.

