Married at First Sight UK 2021: Amy Christophers' age, job and Instagram revealed

Amy Christophers has joined the MAFS UK line up. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

How old is Amy from Married at First Sight UK and who does she work for?

Summer might be over, but don’t fret because Married at First Sight UK is back to keep you warm this autumn.

After the success of the Australian version of the show, now another 16 singletons will be hoping to find The One.

The series sees couples meticulously matched based on their likes and dislikes, but the catch is they aren’t allowed to meet until their wedding day.

Amy Christophers is a sports journalist and model. Picture: Channel 4

So, who is Amy Christophers and what do we know about her life away from MAFS UK?

How old is Amy from Married at First Sight UK?

Amy is 34-years-old and hails from Cornwall.

She was raised by her parents alongside her grandmother and is hoping to be a MAFS success story.

According to her E4 profile, Amy wants to ‘learn what love is and take off the veneer of sassiness that has protected her from letting another person in.’

She said: “With Married At First Sight UK, either I’m going to find the love of my life or I’m going to learn a really big lesson from it, which might lead me to the love of my life.”

What is Amy from Married at First Sight UK’s job?

Amy is now a sports journalist, but she previously had a ten-year glamour modelling career.

She works a lot on social media, using various platforms to discuss football and her favourite team, Chelsea FC.

She also writes a column about football for the Mirror, and founded her own charity called Kick Start which sends football kits to ‘Africa and beyond’.

How can I find Megan from Married at First Sight UK on Instagram?

You can find Megan @thatsportsspice on Instagram, where she already has a huge social media following.

Announcing the news on her social media, she wrote: “​​THIS JUST IN: @skysports SOURCES announce I’m officially off the transfer market…stay tuned to @e4mafsuk to see if he lasted the full 90 mins without getting a red card!!

“I’d like to thank the experts @paulcbrunson @mel_schilling1 @charlenedouglasofficial @e4grams and everyone else who helped get this deal over the line! ⚽️#transferwindow #deadlineday #mafsuk #mafs.”