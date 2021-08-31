Married at First Sight UK 2021 couples: Meet all the pairs who have been matched so far

31 August 2021, 13:26

Some couples have been matched on MAFS UK
Who is matched on Married at First Sight UK 2021? Meet all the couples hoping to find love…

Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens, which means we’re in for two months worth of drama.

This time around, the Channel 4 series has taken inspiration from the Australian version and will feature weekly dinner parties.

Experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas have been tasked with matching the 16 lucky contestants.

But who are the Married at First Sight couples this year? Here’s what we know…

Married at First Sight UK 2021 couples

Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey

Megan is 26-year-old from Stoke.

She is a Wellness Coach and actress and describes herself as a ‘constant entertainer’ who loves to sing, dance, and share her good energy with everyone she meets.

Megan Wolfe has joined the Married at First Sight UK line up
Megan Wolfe has joined the Married at First Sight UK line up. Picture: Channel 4

Megan has been matched with Robert or Bob, who is also 26 and is a business protection specialist from Dorset.

When Bob saw Megan walking down the stairs on their wedding day, he was seemingly besotted and commented on her ‘beautiful blue eyes’, adding that she looked like a princess.

Nikita and Ant Poole

Saleswoman Nikita, 26, has been paired with business developer Ant, 28.

Nikita and Ant got married on MAFS UK
Nikita and Ant got married on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

But things didn’t exactly start well for these two as Nikita said to the camera: "He's f*** all what I'd go for.

"[The experts have] just done the total opposite of what I asked for.

"I mean, obviously I was talking about looks quite a lot.

"Looks was a huge thing to me and I don't think they've listened to what I've said."

Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson

Matthew and Daniel have been matched on MAFS
Matthew and Daniel have been matched on MAFS. Picture: Channel 4

Matt, 39, is a charity worker from West Yorkshire while Daniel is 27-years-old and works in sales.

The pair are the first gay couple on the show, with Daniel saying: “It’s amazing to be one half of the first gay couple.

“Gay marriage has only been legalised very recently in Northern Ireland, which is absolutely shocking. And, now that I can share my relationship with the world, I find that so important.”

