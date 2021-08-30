Married at First Sight UK 2021: Jordon's age, job and Instagram revealed

Jordon has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Jordon from Married at First Sight UK and how old is he?

It’s that time again, Married at First Sight UK is back this Autumn and it’s going to be better than ever.

After the Australian version hooked the nation back in January, 16 new singletons are ready to find The One.

But the only catch is, they meet their partners for the first time on their wedding day.

One man hoping to be a MAFS success story is Jordon, so let’s get to know him a little bit more…

Jordon is hoping to find The One on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Jordon from Married at First Sight UK?

Jordon is 27-years-old and comes from Cardiff.

He describes himself as a ‘gentle and very positive soul’, but he often gets misjudged.

The MAFS star was raised on the ‘traditions and values of his grandmother’, and also strongly believes in God and spirituality.

As for what he’s looking for, Jordon would love to bring a partner home to meet his loved ones, as well as someone who he can raise a family with.

What is Jordon from Married at First Sight UK’s job?

Jordon is a personal trainer in Wales.

Speaking about his dip into the reality TV pool, he said: “My happily ever after would be to learn stuff about myself that I didn’t know before.

“I want to become stronger as a person and to obviously walk away with a partner and with some new friends.”

How can I find Jordon from Married at First Sight UK on Instagram?

Jordon doesn’t seem to have social media, but I’m sure we’ll find out lots more about him on the show.

Meanwhile, E4 has teased there will be plenty of drama on the new series of MAFS.

They said: “Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

“After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

“Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties – as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.

“All this and more will build to a dramatic series finale: glossy, high-stakes vow renewals, in which each couple must decide if they will recommit to their partner or go their separate ways.”