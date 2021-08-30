Married at First Sight UK 2021: Matt Jameson age, job and Instagram revealed

Matt Jameson has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

How old is Matt Jameson and what does he do? Everything you need to know about the Married at First Sight UK star...

Married at First Sight UK is back and we can already tell it’s going to be seriously dramatic.

Taking inspiration from the hugely successful Australian version of the show, 16 singletons will be matched with their perfect partners.

Before meeting them for the first time on their wedding day.

So, let’s get to know one of the contestants Matt Jameson a little bit more…

Matt Jameson is hoping to find The One on Married at First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Matt from Married at First Sight UK?

Matt is 39-years-old and comes from West Yorkshire.

He decided to join the show after a messy break up left him heartbroken as he is now ready to find The One.

The MAFS star said he ‘constantly gives a lot of himself to others’, but thinks he is running out of time to have kids and settle down.

When it comes to a potential partner, Matt said would like someone who wants the same things and somebody to grow old with.

He said: “The reason I’ve come onto the show is because I’m really wanting to meet that special person that I can start building a life with and have a family. I’m really excited.”

What is Matt from Married at First Sight UK’s job?

Matt is a charity worker, but previously worked in the corporate world.

After his dad got diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004, Matt quit his career and focussed his work in the cancer charity sector.

In his spare time, he also goes to choir practice and has even performed in a Take That tribute band.

How can I find Matt from Married at First Sight UK on Instagram?

You can find Matt on Instagram @matt_d_jameson, where he shares photos with his family and friends.

Telling his followers about his MAFS gig, Matt said: “This is it... I said 'I DO' on @e4mafsuk and put my ❤ in the hands of the amazing experts @mel_schilling1 @paulcbrunson @charlenedouglasofficial.”