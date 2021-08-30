Is Married at First Sight UK 2021 on TV every night?

Married at First Sight UK is back on E4. Picture: Channel 4

What days in Married at First Sight UK on? And is it on every night?

Married at First Sight UK is back and it’s fair to say we are very excited.

This time around, Channel 4 bosses have taken inspiration from the hugely popular Australian version of the show.

So after the couples tie the knot, they move in with their partners AND their fellow MAFS co-stars. We can’t see this going wrong at all…

But is MAFS UK on every day and when is the final episode? Here’s what we know.

The Married at First Sight UK boys. Picture: Channel 4

Is Married at First Sight UK 2021 on every day?

No, Married at First Sight UK is on every Monday to Thursday.

There will be no episodes on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

There are 21 episodes in total, which means the final episode will be on Monday 5 October 2021.

If you have never watched the show, it follows eight couples as they embark on a new relationship with someone they have never met before.

Matched by experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, they marry their partners the first time they lay eyes on each other, before moving in together.

A spokesman from E4 said: “Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

“After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

“Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties – as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.

“All this and more will build to a dramatic series finale: glossy, high-stakes vow renewals, in which each couple must decide if they will recommit to their partner or go their separate ways.”