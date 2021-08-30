Married at First Sight UK 2021: Robert Voysey's age, job and Instagram revealed

Robert is hoping to find The One on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

How old is Robert from MAFS UK and what does he do? Here's what we know...

Married at First Sight UK is back this year with 16 singletons ready to find The One.

This time around, Channel 4 bosses have taken inspiration from the hugely successful Australian version of the show and all the contestants will reunite every week for a dramatic dinner party.

One man hoping to meet his match during the scientific experiment is Robert Voysey.

Robert Voysey is looking for The One on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

So, let’s get to know Robert a little better…

How old is Robert from Married at First Sight UK?

Robert is a 26-year-old and hails from Dorset.

He is known to his friends as ‘Big Bob’ due to his big personality and said he is ‘ready to entertain at the drop of a hat.’

The MAFS star also describes himself as fun-loving and ‘desperate to share the limelight with his future partner’.

He’s looking for someone with an equally big personality who loves to have a laugh.

What is Robert from Married at First Sight UK’s job?

MAFS’s Robert is a Business Protection Specialist.

Opening up about his life away from work, Robert said: “I want to have fun all the time, so I want someone who wants to go out and do things.

“Someone who is on my wavelength with how I look at life.”

How can I find Robert from Married at First Sight UK on Instagram?

Check out Robert’s Instagram @robertvoysey, where he often shares selfies and photos hanging out with friends.

Robert recently told his Instagram followers: “So I can finally announce that I’m apart of the upcoming Married at first sight series on @e4grams I took the plunge and I said I DO 💍 can not wait for this to air!

“Had the pleasure of receiving some brilliant advice from @paulcbrunson @mel_schilling1 @charlenedouglasofficial and the journey has well and truly only just begun.”