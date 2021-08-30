Married at First Sight UK 2021: When was the new series filmed?

Married at First Sight UK 2021 was filmed earlier this year. Picture: Channel 4

When was Married at First Sight UK series 5 filmed? Here's everything you need to know about the new series...

After Married at First Sight Australia kept us all hooked at the start of the year, the UK version is finally back.

And this time, things are going to be done slightly differently, with 16 singletons all living with their new spouses - and each other - in a big apartment block.

But as we watch the drama unfold, when was Married at First Sight UK filmed? Here’s what we know…

Married at First Sight UK is back on E4. Picture: Channel 4

When was Married at First Sight UK 2021 filmed?

Married At First Sight UK began filming for series 5 in April this year.

New dating expert Mel Schilling flew to the UK from Australia in the spring to meet the contestants and kick off the show.

Speaking to The Sun, the 47-year-old said at the time: “We have just begun filming the brand new series of Married at First Sight UK and oh my god, it is going to be incredible.”

“They all have their own very unique story to tell and I cannot wait for you all to fall in love with them.

“The couples will soon be tying the knot, so the process is really starting to kick off! E4 and the UK watch out – it's going to be one not to miss.”

It’s thought the couples got married a few weeks later and jetted off on their honeymoons straight after.

While the UK was still in partial lockdown at the time, Mel was granted an exemption to travel because of her involvement in Married At First Sight UK.

Celebs Go Dating star Paul C Brunson has returned for the fifth season of MAFS, with Mel telling The Sun it has been 'so lovely' getting to know him.

Opening up about the new format of the UK series, E4 said: "After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

“Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties - as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.

"All this and more will build to a dramatic series finale: glossy, high-stakes vow renewals, in which each couple must decide if they will recommit to their partner or go their separate ways."

Lee McMurray, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, said: "I'm thrilled to be refreshing one of the portfolio's most popular brands for E4, bringing extra scale and ambition to what is already one of the most audacious and provocative experiments on television, and delivering what we hope will be the most exciting series yet."