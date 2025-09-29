Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed. Picture: Instagram/@leighharrisx/@sarahgillanders_x

By Hope Wilson

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here is where all of the season 10 pairs are in 2025.

Married at First Sight UK 2025 has kicked off with new couples looking for love, however it won't be plain sailing with awkward weddings and fiery honeymoons causing a stir on the show.

This season we've seen Sarah and Dean, Divarni and Julia-Ruth, Maeve and Joe, Steven and Nelly, Anita and Paul, Rebecca and Bailey, Ashley and Grace, Keye and Davide, and Leigh and Leah all tie the knot, to varying degrees of success.

As we watch the couples receive advice from experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, many fans are keen to know whether these contestants have made it to Final Vows are are still in a relationship.

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Here's where the relationships stand today.

The MAFS UK 2025 brides and grooms. Picture: Channel 4

Which MAFS UK couple are still together?

Sarah and Dean – Unknown

Sarah and Dean tied the knot on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

After getting off to a rocky start of MAFS UK, fans weren't convinced these two would even make it past the honeymoon together.

They certainly had an interesting start to their marriage when Dean rapped his vows to his unsuspecting bride, then broke out into song at their reception. Safe to say this didn't go down well with Sarah who quickly confessed she wasn't too sure they would go the distance.

Things then went from bad to worse on their honeymoon when Sarah said sparks would fly between them if Dean would, "get some tattoos, lose some weight". This firmly drove a wedge between the pair however they decided to continue in the experiment and see if their connection could grow.

Currently the two do follow each other on Instagram, so this could mean they have remained together and are on good terms.

Keye and Davide – Unknown

Davide and Keye saw an instant connection on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Sparks flew ar Davide and Keye's wedding, with the pair quickly bonding and sharing a kiss on their first day together. Davide confessed that it was a "perfect day", while Keye said his husband was "ticking all the boxes", giving fans all the hope they would make it to Final Vows together.

However there was trouble in paradise on their honeymoon when Davide wanted Keye to stop making jokes and allow the newlyweds to get to know each other on a deeper level. Keye went on to tell the MAFS UK: It's Official podcast a sweet story of how Davide helped him on honeymoon, revealing: "He just kind of got me in a way – like, little things that you didn’t see, like on the plane. I hate flying. I’m terrified of flying.

"So he distracted me with a game on the screen and pretended his wasn’t working, like, ‘Show me how it works on yours!’ so that I didn’t notice we were taking off."

Whilst the show is airing these two have given many hints they are still together, such as publicly thanking Charlene for matching them together and still following their husband on Instagram. We'll soon find out if this is the case!

Grace and Ashley – Unknown

Ashley and Grace wed on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

One of the most awkward weddings this season has to be between Ashley and Grace after the bride swiftly swerved her groom's kiss and confessed she wasn't a fan of PDA.

The newlyweds quickly clashed over their views on women, with Grace taking issue with some of Ashley's comments. However after deciding to go on honeymoon together, the pair started to get to know each other and managed to build a solid friendship which Grace was keen to do.

However unlike other pairs this season, Grace and Ashley do not follow each other on Instagram, meaning things may have turned frosty between the couple!

Steven and Nelly – Unknown

Nelly and Steven are one of the couples on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Nelly and Steven got off to a flying start on their wedding day, with the good vibes continuing on their honeymoon as they continued to bond.

At the time of writing these two do follow each other on Instagram, however recent reports have come out to claim that Steven left his girlfriend to appear on the show.

Steven's ex Melissa wrote on social media: "The same person who can buy you 100 roses and date you for months, can also lie to you and disappear to get married on national TV."

Hopefully this revelation won't impact Steven and Nelly's marriage!

Leah and Leigh – Unknown

Leah and Leigh met on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@leighharrisx

Leah and Leigh got off to a fiery start and after tensions began on their wedding day, the brides' honeymoon continued to be awkward and argumentative.

Speaking about her actions on the show, Leigh said: "Believe it or not we were getting on a lot better than it looks on screen right now. I just feel like I’m being done absolutely dirty here."

She continued: "Yes I am fiery, yes I am blunt, I’ve got a dry sense of humour – that’s who I am."

After the couple got into an explosive argument, Leigh decided to take a step back and work on her issues after confessing she was struggling to 'switch on' her feelings after being single for such a long time.

Despite their issues, Leah and Leigh do follow each other on Instagram, so things may have worked out for the pair.

Joe and Maeve – Unknown

Maeve and Joe are looking for love on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Whilst Maeve was over the moon with her husband, the same couldn't be said for Joe who was slightly apprehensive of his match.

After embarking on their honeymoon the couple got into an explosive row which saw Maeve storm off from her husband, however the pair quickly made ammends and became intimate.

Speaking after this, Joe said: "Maeve opened up and I do feel we're understanding each other more and more. I'm feeling great after last night. We had a really great time after getting to the villa and we did get to know each other on a deeper level. One thing led to another and that's it, that's all I'm saying."

Currently Joe and Maeve do not follow each other on Instagram, so they may not be on the best of terms.

Divarni and Julia-Ruth – Unknown

Divarni and Julia-Ruth are on the lookout for love. Picture: Channel 4

It was love at first sight for Divarni as his connection with Julia-Ruth was clear to see from the beginning. However things took a turn on their honeymoon when Julia-Ruth felt she wasn't connecting with Divarni after describing the groom as "negative".

Following this the pair decided to start a fresh and continue in the experiment, and at the time of writing they do follow each other on Instagram, meaning they would be back on track...

Bailey and Rebecca – Unknown

Rebecca and Bailey wed on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Rebecca wasn't sure her husband Bailey was an 'alpha' and their partnership didn't get off to the best of starts.

After receiving backlash from viewers, Rebecca defended her behaviour, stating: "Please just be a little bit more chilled out with it and when you are forming these opinions maybe just take a step back before you decide to throw out some really nasty comments about how someone is or how someone looks cause you don’t know them. At the end of the day, just go on the journey with them and have fun with it because there’s so much more to come."

The pair do not follow each other on Instagram so they could be over for good.

Anita and Paul – Unknown

Anita and Paul were the last couple to tied the knot. Picture: Instagram/@anitabarker12

Two people who had lots in common were Anita and Paul, however when it came to 'deeper' levels, this is where the two differed.

Things reached new heights when Paul couldn't remember the name of Anita's children, leading the bride to move out and attend the first dinner party without her husband.

However the couple do follow each other on Instagram so relations may be rosy.