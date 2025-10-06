MAFS UK 2025 intruder brides and grooms revealed

6 October 2025, 09:29

New MAFS UK couples have been revealed
New MAFS UK couples have been revealed. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Who are the new MAFS UK brides and grooms?

Married at First Sight UK have some brand new couples entering the experiment as we welcome Reiss, Abi, April, John, Leisha and Leo.

So far we've seen one couple exit the experiment, but with the new couples joining the mix, will they cause a stir on the show? Only time will tell!

With the help of experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas, these six new contestants are hoping to go the distance.

Here are the new brides and grooms entering MAFS UK.

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas are the MAFS experts
Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas are the MAFS experts. Picture: Channel 4

MAFS UK intruder brides

Abi

Abi is looking for love
Abi is looking for love. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 34

Job: Veterinary nurse

From: Reading

Abi has been unlucky in love so far, however she's hoping the experts pair her with an "athletic, muscular man who also lives a healthy lifestyle."

April

April is joining MAFS UK
April is joining MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Business owener

From: Weymouth

After being single for two years, April is hoping she can find a blonde bombshell to sweep her off her feet.

Leisha

Leisha will be wed on MAFS UK
Leisha will be wed on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Dental practice manager

From: Edinburgh

Hoping to mirror her parents 40-year marriage, Leisha is looking for "someone tall and athletic with bright blue eyes."

MAFS UK intruder grooms

Reiss

Reiss is looking for a wife
Reiss is looking for a wife. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 33

Job: Painter and decorator

From: Essex

After dating TOWIE star Dani Imbert, Reiss is hoping his next relationship will go the distance.

Leo

Leo is another groom on MAFS UK
Leo is another groom on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Graphic designer

From: Chichester

Leo has been single for five-years, however he's now ready to find someone who is "artsy, creative with a lot of edge that loves to travel."

John

John is hoping for love on MAFS UK
John is hoping for love on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 38

Job: Flintshire

Job: Marketing consultant

John is looking for someone who is "family orientated and honest", which will be a change for the groom who has been in many situationships.

