MAFS UK 2025 intruder brides and grooms revealed
6 October 2025, 09:29
Who are the new MAFS UK brides and grooms?
Married at First Sight UK have some brand new couples entering the experiment as we welcome Reiss, Abi, April, John, Leisha and Leo.
So far we've seen one couple exit the experiment, but with the new couples joining the mix, will they cause a stir on the show? Only time will tell!
With the help of experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas, these six new contestants are hoping to go the distance.
Here are the new brides and grooms entering MAFS UK.
MAFS UK intruder brides
Abi
Age: 34
Job: Veterinary nurse
From: Reading
Abi has been unlucky in love so far, however she's hoping the experts pair her with an "athletic, muscular man who also lives a healthy lifestyle."
April
Age: 31
Job: Business owener
From: Weymouth
After being single for two years, April is hoping she can find a blonde bombshell to sweep her off her feet.
Leisha
Age: 31
Job: Dental practice manager
From: Edinburgh
Hoping to mirror her parents 40-year marriage, Leisha is looking for "someone tall and athletic with bright blue eyes."
MAFS UK intruder grooms
Reiss
Age: 33
Job: Painter and decorator
From: Essex
After dating TOWIE star Dani Imbert, Reiss is hoping his next relationship will go the distance.
Leo
Age: 31
Job: Graphic designer
From: Chichester
Leo has been single for five-years, however he's now ready to find someone who is "artsy, creative with a lot of edge that loves to travel."
John
Age: 38
Job: Flintshire
Job: Marketing consultant
John is looking for someone who is "family orientated and honest", which will be a change for the groom who has been in many situationships.
