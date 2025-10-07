Who is Abi from MAFS UK? Age, job, past relationships and Instagram

Married At First Sight has welcomed bride Abi to the experiment. Picture: E4/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Abi has joined Married At First Sight 2025 as a halfway bride but what do we need to know about her? Here are all the facts including where she's from and her bodybuilding career.

Married At First Sight 2025 has already seen this year's contestants get married, go on honeymoon, move in together and have their first arguments.

But now it's time for E4 to bring in new couples, also known as intruders, and the first bride to walk down the aisle is Abi, an animal lover who has never had a long term relationship.

Paired up with new groom John, she's hoping for a husband who will treat her right, is athletic and has a similar healthy lifestyle to her.

So who is MAFS UK star Abi? Here's everything you need to know including her age, job, Instagram and more.

MAFS UK star Abi has competed as a bodybuilder. Picture: Abi/Instagram

Who is Abi from MAFS UK?

Age: 34

From: Bournemouth

Instagram: @abigail_l1ndsay.

Living in Bournemouth, Abi was born in Reading before moving to Lebanon where she spent most of her childhood. She moved back to the UK when she was 14 years old.

What is Abi from MAFS UK's job?

A self-confessed animal lover, Abi is a veterinary nurse which is a job she's already returned to since leaving the MAFS experiment.

Aside from tending to animals, she is also a competitive bodybuilder.

What is MAFS UK bride Abi looking for in a husband?

Abi hasn't been successful in love in the past and has admitted she's never been in a relationship that's lasted longer than 12 months.

She's confessed she likes to dive in 'head first' when it comes to love which has led to a lot of heartbreak.

Refusing to settle for anything less than she deserves, she's looking for a man that matches her energy and athletic vibe.

The MAFS experts have married her with John who so far, seems like the perfect match. Her mum said there were definitely "sparks" on their wedding day.

