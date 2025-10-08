Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

8 October 2025, 19:29

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement
MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement. Picture: E4

By Zoe Adams

Abi and John may have looked like the perfect match on their wedding day but are they still together now? Or have they split? Here's everything we need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK introduced Abi and John as 'intruder' brides and grooms weeks after the experiment had already started with the original cast.

However, for this couple, the delay made no difference as it was lust at first sight when they first walked down the aisle to one another.

Abi, a veterinary nurse from Bournemouth, was looking to end her unlucky streak in love and John, a marketing consultant from Wales, was hoping to say goodbye to his "single man" energy.

So are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together now? Or have they split? Here's what we know about their current relationship status.

MAFS UK star's Abi and John were smitten with each other on their wedding day
MAFS UK star's Abi and John were smitten with each other on their wedding day. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Filming for the show took place earlier this year meaning Final Vows have already happened and the likes of Abi and John would have chosen to either split or stay together.

As the show is still playing out on E4, we can't confirm or deny if they've stayed together at this time.

However, they have written very cute Instagram posts about their wedding days and still follow one another. For now, we'll take this as a positive sign.

Abi wrote alongside their wedding picture: "As I walked down the aisle both excited and nervous, when I first glanced eyes with John, he instantly made me feel at ease. In this moment I knew this relationship would be different.

"To my now husband John, I’m ready to give it my all, open my heart, and finally believe that I am enough and worthy of love. @johnpaulshepherd_."

What has happened to MAFS UK's Abi and John so far?

It's early days in Abi and John's journey after they married weeks after the original brides and grooms.

However, all is going very well as after locking eyes on one another for the very first time, they were smitten.

Abi's overprotective mum gave John the seal of approval after taking him aside for a one-to-one.

She said: "I've seen my daughter light up and he seems a genuine, decent person. My concerns have been put to rest. Abi and John are a great match. It's going to be a success."

John called Abi the "whole package" while the bride admitted she felt a little "anxious" because things were going so well. They've both revealed their super serious about this marriage too meaning they can go forward with their heads and hearts.

