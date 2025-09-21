Who is MAFS UK bride Anita? Age, job, family and Instagram revealed

Who is MAFS UK bride Anita?
Who is MAFS UK bride Anita? Picture: E4
Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight UK bride Anita, from her family life to her age.

Anita, 54, from Durham is an Operations Manager looking for a second chance at love following the breakdown of her 17-year relationship.

The bride, who will marry a complete stranger picked out by experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, turned her life around after losing her job, her mother and her relationship in a six week period.

From fire-eating to helicopter flying lessons, Anita has turned her life into one big adventure, and is now looking for a man to join her on this exciting new journey.

With Anita also been very close to her children and grandchildren, will the experts be able to find the perfect silver fox who is, not only adventurous, but also a family man?

Anita is a mother-of-two and a grandmother of three
Anita is a mother-of-two and a grandmother of three. Picture: E4

How old is MAFS UK's Anita?

Anita, one of the brides starring on the 2025 series of Married At First Sight is 54-years-old.

Where is Anita from MAFS UK from?

Anita lives in Durham.

What is Anita from MAFS UK's job?

Anita from Married At First Sight UK is an Operations Manager.

Meet the full cast of MAFS UK 2025
Meet the full cast of MAFS UK 2025. Picture: E4

How many children does MAFS UK's Anita have?

Anita is a mother-of-two and a grandmother of three, and she says that her family mean everything to her.

According to the bride, her children and grandchildren keep her "young and full of life".

Does Anita from MAFS UK have Instagram?

At the moment, we can't find Anita from Married At First Sight's Instagram, but we'll keep this page updated!

What is Anita looking for on MAFS UK?

After her divorce from her husband of 17-years, Anita is looking for a man who is as adventurous as she is, with a zest for life. She's hoping the experts might be able to find her a silver fox.

