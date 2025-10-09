ARE MAFS UK's April and Leo still together?

9 October 2025, 10:38

Married At First Sight UK has welcomed Leo and April into the experiement
Married At First Sight UK has welcomed Leo and April into the experiement. Picture: E4

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight UK 2025 has welcomed newlyweds April and Leo into the competition but are they still together now filming is over? Or have they split? Here's what we know.

MAFS UK 2025 has officially welcomed onboard their 'intruder' brides and grooms and as a result, we have new couple April and Leo in the experiment.

The last of the three new couples to walk up the aisle, these two seemed to have an instant connection with them already calling one another 'perfect'.

Both unconventional, April and Leo couldn't believe how much they had in common and that there was also a spark between them.

But as Married At First Sight 2025 was filmed earlier in the year, are April and Leo still together now? Or have they split? Here's what we know.

MAFS couple Leo and April hit it off as soon as they set eyes on one another at the alter
MAFS couple Leo and April hit it off as soon as they set eyes on one another at the alter. Picture: E4

Are MAFS April and Leo still together now?

As most of you know already, all the couples from the show would have either left the experiment after splitting or made their ultimate decision at Final Vows by now.

However, as the show is still running on E4, the outcome of April and Leo is very much top secret as we continue to watch their relationship unfold on TV.

From a little bit of digging, we can see they both still follow one another on social media which, seeing as they bonded so well, we'll take as a positive sign they're still together.

What has happened between April and Leo on the show?

It's early days for the couple who we have only just seen walk down the aisle but everything is looking great.

Leo, a 31 year old graphic designer was looking for someone different to the "world of Kardashians" he's living in. And April, also 31, is keen to not live life the conventional way.

The pair instantly hit it off, sharing plenty of glances and kisses throughout their big day. Talking to each other, they realised they had lots in common and were also incredibly attracted to one another. Bonus.

Leo told the April: "I don't think it really could have gone better. I definitely felt a spark with you."

Things appear to go well on their honeymoon too as April hints they could have taken their intimacy to the next level.

