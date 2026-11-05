Married At First Sight UK cancelled - here's everything you need to know

Married At first Sight UK has officially been axed. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

MAFS UK has officially been cancelled and won't be returning to TV screens anytime soon. Here's why.

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Married At First Sight UK was one of Channel 4's most popular TV programmes, however, it faced serious allegations and scrutiny in 2026 surrounding the care of the cast.

Forced to cancel the series while it underwent investigations, it has now been confirmed that MAFS UK has been axed completely despite them following the correct welfare protocols.

Following an external review that looked into the programme's production company and Channel 4 themselves, their Chief Executive has disclosed it's time to move on from the show's format.

Channel 4 Chief Executive Priya Dogra has said: "Welfare across all our programmes is a primary concern, so we welcome the review, its findings and recommendations.

Channel 4 made the decision to axe MAFS UK as they continue to develop their welfare protocols. Picture: Getty

"Whilst the review praised the welfare protocols in place and made no findings that Channel 4 breached the Ofcom Code or that the format is inherently unsafe, I have to consider when is the right time for Channel 4 to move on from a format."

She added this review "did not have the authority to adjudicate" on the serious allegations that were made earlier this year. Priya said: "I would like to repeat that I am very sorry for the distress those women have clearly felt."

MAFS UK was the focus of a Panorama documentary in 2026 that aired serious allegations made by three former cast members. Following this, Channel 4 made the decision to immediately pull the show from it's services, impending this investigation.

Series six of the show was already in production when this review was being conducted but the new episodes will not be broadcast. The Channel 4 Chief Exec confirmed it was not suitable as it was not made under the new strengthened protocols they will now be enforcing.

Second Marriage at First Sight has also been cancelled. Picture: Channel 4

Second Married At First Sight - the show's spin-off - was also in pre-production but will not proceed.

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