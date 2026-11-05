Married At First Sight UK cancelled - here's everything you need to know

5 November 2026, 11:22 | Updated: 5 November 2026, 11:32

Married At first Sight UK has officially been axed
Married At first Sight UK has officially been axed. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

MAFS UK has officially been cancelled and won't be returning to TV screens anytime soon. Here's why.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK was one of Channel 4's most popular TV programmes, however, it faced serious allegations and scrutiny in 2026 surrounding the care of the cast.

Forced to cancel the series while it underwent investigations, it has now been confirmed that MAFS UK has been axed completely despite them following the correct welfare protocols.

Following an external review that looked into the programme's production company and Channel 4 themselves, their Chief Executive has disclosed it's time to move on from the show's format.

Channel 4 Chief Executive Priya Dogra has said: "Welfare across all our programmes is a primary concern, so we welcome the review, its findings and recommendations.

Channel 4 made the decision to axe MAFS UK as they continue to develop their welfare protocols
Channel 4 made the decision to axe MAFS UK as they continue to develop their welfare protocols. Picture: Getty

"Whilst the review praised the welfare protocols in place and made no findings that Channel 4 breached the Ofcom Code or that the format is inherently unsafe, I have to consider when is the right time for Channel 4 to move on from a format."

She added this review "did not have the authority to adjudicate" on the serious allegations that were made earlier this year. Priya said: "I would like to repeat that I am very sorry for the distress those women have clearly felt."

MAFS UK was the focus of a Panorama documentary in 2026 that aired serious allegations made by three former cast members. Following this, Channel 4 made the decision to immediately pull the show from it's services, impending this investigation.

Series six of the show was already in production when this review was being conducted but the new episodes will not be broadcast. The Channel 4 Chief Exec confirmed it was not suitable as it was not made under the new strengthened protocols they will now be enforcing.

Second Marriage at First Sight has also been cancelled
Second Marriage at First Sight has also been cancelled. Picture: Channel 4

Second Married At First Sight - the show's spin-off - was also in pre-production but will not proceed.

Read more:

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia's famous couple have confirmed they're expecting their first baby together

Famous MAFS Australia couple centre of texting scandal announce exciting pregnancy

Married At First Sight Australia is back filming with a new expert for it 2027 release date

MAFS Australia confirms new 'highly respected' relationship expert

Married At First Sight Australia have reportedly lined up their next expert

MAFS Australia's line up new expert following Mel Schilling's sad death

MAFS Australia 2026 has brought us a fresh bunch of couples to watch

All the couples still together from MAFS Australia 2026

MAFS Australia bride Gia has given fans clarity on her alleged job loss

MAFS Australia's Gia breaks silence on losing job following her behaviour on the show

Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk have cut ties since the reunion.

MAFS Australia's Rachel reveals why she's 'not on speaking terms' with ex-husband Steven now
The bride found herself at the centre of a social media storm.

MAFS Australia's Bec says ‘life is crumbling’ as social media scandal causes upset for bride
Channel 4 has responded to the "serious allegations of wrongdoing".

Why has Married At First Sight UK been removed from Channel 4?

MAFS couple Joel and Juliette had an explosive relationship on the TV show

Unaired MAFS Australia fight is the real reason Juliette skipped the final reunion

MAFS couple Rachel and Steven are no longer together after their time in the experiment

MAFS Australia's Steven reveals 'unfortunate' status of his relationship with Rachel now

Latest TV & Movies News

Deal or No Deal has become a familiar fixture on ITV, with Stephen Mulhern taking charge of the nail-biting game show

Where is Deal or No Deal filmed?

I'm A Celebrity are said to have secured some huge names for the line-up in 2026

I'm A Celebrity reveals highest paid 2026 star

I'm A Celebrity

Kenny was reportedly pictured leaving Maya's £1.5million London flat on Saturday morning (October 31)

King Kenny breaks silence on Maya Jama romance

I'm A Celebrity 2026 unveil the latest campmates taking on the jungle this year

I'm A Celebrity 2026 line-up revealed as huge showbiz names join the cast

I'm A Celebrity

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Sam Fender recorded the soundtrack for 2026's John lewis Christmas advert

Why the John Lewis Christmas advert soundtrack is so special

Music

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS bride Rachel Gilmore has revealed why she and groom Steven really split up.

The real reason MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven actually broke up just days after Final Vows

The MAFS 2026 brides have spilled the tea on the behind-the-scenes drama.

MAFS Australia 2026 bride exposes 'real ring leader' behind this year's 'catty' behaviour

MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt slammed Bec Zacharia in some 'revolting' unseen footage.

MAFS Australia's Danny issues grovelling apology to ex-wife Bec: 'I'm sure most of you hate me'

Rachel Gilmore, Bec Zacharia and Danny Hewitt from Married At First Sight Australia 2026.

MAFS Australia's Danny's brutal comments about Bec revealed in 'revolting' unseen footage

MAFS co-stars Steph and Danny were at the centre of a shocking texting storm.

What happened between Steph and Danny on MAFS Australia? Bikini photo scandal explained

Scott has found love again with fitness model Brienna.

MAFS Australia's Scott hard-launches glamorous new girlfriend following bitter split from Gia

Bec was crushed by her husband's decision to walk away from the relationship.

MAFS Australia's Bec reveals brutal phone call with Danny days after 'horrific' dumping

Stella and Filip got engaged during Final Vows.

MAFS Australia's Stella and Fillip share all the details of surprise engagement and future wedding plans