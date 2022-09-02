Married at First Sight UK: Inside cheating scandal as April accused of kissing someone else

2 September 2022, 13:29

Did April cheat in Married at First Sight UK and what happened? Find out everything...

Married at First Sight UK might have just started, but there has already been plenty of drama.

And one couple who seem to be at the centre of it are April Banbury and George Roberts.

In fact, just days into the show, April was accused of cheating on her husband during their honeymoon.

The pair flew to Jamaica for their honeymoon and things were going pretty well until a big night out.

George was devastated on Married at First Sight UK
George was devastated on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

The 32-year-old is said to have ‘frolicked’ in a hot tub with other hotel guests, before kissing another woman during a game of truth or dare.

In scenes from the show, April turned up at George's door with a bottle of Champagne and asked if he was hungover.

George then said: "I've been cheated on,” continuing: "April has been intimate with someone else… I've been cheated on f***."

The moment wasn't caught on camera but George was seen confronting his wife about what happened.

April apologised for what she’d done and reassured him that it meant nothing, with George appearing to forgive her.

April apologised on Married at First Sight UK
April apologised on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

This comes after April was left in shock when she found out her new husband has four children from a previous 12-year marriage.

The couple had a chat in the garden during their wedding photos, with George asking: "Is it just you?"

She replied that it was and added: "I'm not sure if I want children. Do you?" to which George nervously replied: "I have four."

April then talked about the 'pressure' for a woman to enter the life of the children.

However, April later warmed to the idea, saying a man with three daughters could be just what she needed.

