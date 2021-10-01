Married at First Sight UK confirms when the final episode will air after technical issues

The Married at First Sight UK final will air tonight. Picture: Channel 4

By Heart reporter

When is the final of MAFS UK? E4 confirm changes after the wrong episode was shown.

Married at First Sight UK has been at the centre of some very unfortunate technical issues this week.

And fans of the show were left baffled last night when an old episode aired.

While we were supposed to see the contestants make some big decisions about their relationships at the final commitment ceremony, Wednesday night’s penultimate instalment was shown instead.

Luke and Morag will decide whether they want to stay together on MAFS. Picture: Channel 4

But after apologising for the technical issues, E4 has now confirmed that the show will return tonight (October 1) at 9pm.

The series is not usually shown on a Friday, but Channel 4 bosses have managed to move around their schedules.

A spokesperson confirmed: "Following the incident at the weekend, ongoing technical issues have meant that Thursday night's episode of Married at First Sight UK was a repeat from Wednesday, September 29.

"We apologise to the fans of the show and have worked hard to get the episode to you this evening at 9pm. We hope that when you finally watch it you can find out whether Amy & Josh, Tayah & Adam and Morag & Luke renew their vows."

This comes after viewers took to Twitter with their frustrations on Thursday after the repeat began showing.

It was then swiftly take off air with the message ‘programmes will continue shortly’ appearing. It was then replaced by First Dates.

Someone said on Twitter: "Is anyone else tuning in to REWATCH last nights episode? Thinking face WTH @E4Tweets #MAFSUK."

While a second fan wrote: “Me realising this isn’t a quick recap but in fact the same episode as last night #MAFSUK.”

Tayah and Adam will have their final commitment ceremony tonight. Picture: Channel 4

E4 later explained they had been experiencing ‘ongoing tech issues’, telling Twitter followers: "We're aware it's yesterday's episode of #MAFSUK playing out this evening and apologise. It's all down to our ongoing tech issues which we're working hard on.

“We'll update here as soon as we know more and when you'll be able to see the final episode of MAFS UK."

While the final commitment ceremony will air tonight, Married at First Sight UK will conclude with The Reunion on Monday, October 4 at 9pm on E4.