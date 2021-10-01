Married at First Sight UK confirms when the final episode will air after technical issues

1 October 2021, 14:27 | Updated: 1 October 2021, 14:31

The Married at First Sight UK final will air tonight
The Married at First Sight UK final will air tonight. Picture: Channel 4
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

When is the final of MAFS UK? E4 confirm changes after the wrong episode was shown.

Married at First Sight UK has been at the centre of some very unfortunate technical issues this week.

And fans of the show were left baffled last night when an old episode aired.

While we were supposed to see the contestants make some big decisions about their relationships at the final commitment ceremony, Wednesday night’s penultimate instalment was shown instead.

Luke and Morag will decide whether they want to stay together on MAFS
Luke and Morag will decide whether they want to stay together on MAFS. Picture: Channel 4

But after apologising for the technical issues, E4 has now confirmed that the show will return tonight (October 1) at 9pm.

The series is not usually shown on a Friday, but Channel 4 bosses have managed to move around their schedules.

A spokesperson confirmed: "Following the incident at the weekend, ongoing technical issues have meant that Thursday night's episode of Married at First Sight UK was a repeat from Wednesday, September 29.

"We apologise to the fans of the show and have worked hard to get the episode to you this evening at 9pm. We hope that when you finally watch it you can find out whether Amy & Josh, Tayah & Adam and Morag & Luke renew their vows."

This comes after viewers took to Twitter with their frustrations on Thursday after the repeat began showing.

It was then swiftly take off air with the message ‘programmes will continue shortly’ appearing. It was then replaced by First Dates.

Someone said on Twitter: "Is anyone else tuning in to REWATCH last nights episode? Thinking face WTH @E4Tweets #MAFSUK."

While a second fan wrote: “Me realising this isn’t a quick recap but in fact the same episode as last night #MAFSUK.”

Tayah and Adam will have their final commitment ceremony tonight
Tayah and Adam will have their final commitment ceremony tonight. Picture: Channel 4

E4 later explained they had been experiencing ‘ongoing tech issues’, telling Twitter followers: "We're aware it's yesterday's episode of #MAFSUK playing out this evening and apologise. It's all down to our ongoing tech issues which we're working hard on.

“We'll update here as soon as we know more and when you'll be able to see the final episode of MAFS UK."

While the final commitment ceremony will air tonight, Married at First Sight UK will conclude with The Reunion on Monday, October 4 at 9pm on E4.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

How many episodes of Squid Game are there?

How many episodes of Squid Game are there on Netflix?

Who wins Squid Game?

Who wins Squid Game? Netflix series ending explained

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Married at First Sight UK is set to finish soon

When does Married at First Sight UK 2021 finish?

How many episodes of Midnight Mass are there?

How many episodes of Midnight Mass are there on Netflix?

Trending on Heart

There are 21 episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2021 are there

How many episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2021 are there and how long is it on for?
Ugly Betty could be returning to TV...

Ugly Betty 'in talks to return after 11 years'

Gemma Collins is reportedly in talks to make a new documentary

Gemma Collins to 'make documentary about her fertility treatment'

Celebrities

Bradley Walsh was furious at one of the questions on The Chase

The Chase's Bradley Walsh outraged over ‘unfair’ history question

The Chase

A new Squid Game fan theory could change everything we thought we knew about the ending...

New Squid Game fan theory could change everything about the twist ending
These skull logs are perfect for creating the ultimate spooky setting this Halloween

You can now buy skull-shaped 'logs' for the perfect Halloween fire

Lifestyle

Katherine Dow Blyton has played Harriet Finch since 2013

Inside Emmerdale's Katherine Dow Blyton's life as Harriet Finch returns to the soap
Emmerdale viewers think Joe Tate will return

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' Joe Tate return twist

Todd Carty played Mark Fowler in EastEnders

Where is EastEnders actor Todd Carty now?

E4 had to post an apology after technical issues

Married At First Sight UK fans baffled as wrong episode is aired instead of finale
Stacey Solomon fans think she's given birth

Stacey Solomon fans think she’s given birth after star ‘disappears’ from social media

Celebrities

Your rights explained if you're stopped in the street by police

Sarah Everard: Your rights explained if you're stopped in the street by police

Lifestyle

You could get paid to eat pizza

Pizza fans can now get paid £5,000 to taste test new recipe

Lifestyle

A list of the 'worst' baby names has been revealed

These are the 100 'worst' names to give your baby, apparently

Lifestyle

Susan Penhaligon was on Emmerdale in 2006

Who did Susan Penhaligon play in Emmerdale?