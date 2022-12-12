Married at First Sight UK's Dan Mckee and Matt Jameson announce split

Matt and Dan from MAFS UK have split. Picture: Instagram

Matt Jameson and Daniel McKee have announced their split after meeting on Married at First Sight UK.

Married at First Sight UK fans have been left heartbroken after Matt Jameson and Daniel McKee announced their split.

The couple met on the reality TV show last year where they fell in love, with Matt even moving to Ireland to be with Daniel.

But they shared a joint statement announcing the news of their break up on Instagram over the weekend.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of themselves, the pair wrote: "As you all know, we have been on an incredible adventure together the last two years and we have given ourselves every opportunity to make things work as a couple.

“But over the last few months we have realised that we are actually better as friends."

"Break ups are never easy, even when amicable, but we can’t thank you enough for your support and kindness following our journey together."

The post continued: "There’s nothing but love and good energy between us, and we feel very lucky to have found each other in our lives. Just sadly not as a couple! And although we are parting ways, we will always continue to support one another."

MAFS expert Paul Brunson was quick to comment, writing: “I loved you both before you met, loved you while you were together, and I will love you apart ❤️.”

Matt and Dan have said they will continue to support one another. Picture: Instagram

Fellow reality star Nakita said: “Love you both so much ❤️ My favourite MAFS couple and good friends of mine 🤞🏽

“Very sad news tonight but will continue to adore and support you both 🥰🥰 xxxxx”

Marilyse Corrigan added: “Guys… I’m so sorry to hear this today. You are both incredible individuals and you will lead wonderful lives now as friends.

“With the best memories to treasure. I love you both so much. ❤️”

Matt and Daniel met on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Earlier this year, Matt and Daniel shared plans for a real wedding, with Matt saying: "I would love to do that," Matt said. "We were at one of Dan's friend's weddings recently and we got chatting with a wedding planner.

"It’s definitely something we’re thinking about. I would love it and I know Dan would as well. But we're in no rush. We're embracing what we have together right now."

