Who is MAFS UK's Dean? Groom's age, job and Instagram revealed

21 September 2025, 20:30

Dean is taking part in MAFS UK season 10
Dean is taking part in MAFS UK season 10. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

How old is Dean from MAFS UK, where is he from, what is his job and does he have Instagram?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is welcoming Dean to the show, as the confident groom is hoping his charisma will sweep his partner off their feet.

The TV star is hoping experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be able to work their magic and match him with his dream girl.

As we watch Dean open up on screen, it's time to get to know the groom a bit better.

Here is everything you need to know about Dean including his age, where he's from, his job and Instagram.

Dean is looking for his forever partner
Dean is looking for his forever partner. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Dean?

MAFS groom Dean is 31-years-old and is ready to meet his dream girl. He's keen to find the same love is parents have for each other and want settle for anything less.

Where is Dean from?

Dean is from Feltham but his flown to Venice for a first date before! Known for his positivity, the groom is hoping he can put a smile on his new partner's face.

Dean is one of the grooms on MAFS UK
Dean is one of the grooms on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

What is Dean's job?

The groom is a team building host, however he's also darts player, stand-up comedian, magician and a cruise ship host, so he has plenty of charisma to charm the ladies.

What is Dean's Instagram?

Fans can follow Dean on Instagram @vary_dean where he often shares images of his travels with friends.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Divarni is looking for love on MAFS UK

Who is Divarni? MAFS UK star's age, job and Instagram

Who is Maeve from MAFS UK?

Who is Maeve from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Joe from MAFS UK?

Who is Joe from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Who is MAFS UK bride Anita?

Who is MAFS UK bride Anita? Age, job, family and Instagram revealed

Who is Leigh from MAFS UK?

Who is Leigh from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Who is Julia-Ruth on MAFS UK?

Who is Julia-Ruth on MAFS UK? Bride's age, job and previous TV appearance revealed

Bailey is one of the grooms on MAFS UK

Who is MAFS UK's Bailey? Groom's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Davide from MAFS UK?

Who is Davide from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Who is Nelly on MAFS UK?

Who is Nelly on MAFS UK? Bride's age, job and Instagram revealed

Ashley is starring on MAFS UK

Who is Ashley on MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Latest TV & Movies News

Brooklyn Beckham failed to acknowledge Victoria's new Netflix series

Brooklyn Beckham's brutal response to Victoria's new Netflix series

Actor Stephen Graham won an Emmy for his lead role in Adolescence.

Stephen Graham reveals Adolescence spin-off is 'in the works' after Emmy win

Amy Tapper revealed her impressive weight loss on Instagram.

Gogglebox's Amy Tapper reveals jaw-dropping seven stone weight loss in new snap

Gogglebox

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up 'revealed' as famous faces head to South Africa

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Yasmin and Jamie have called it quits

Real reason Yasmin and Jamie split revealed after Love Island romance

Love Island

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Who is Steven from MAFS UK?

Who is Steven from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and children explained

Who is Sarah from MAFS UK?

Who is Sarah from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Who is Leah from MAFS UK?

Who is Leah from MAFS UK? Age, job, sexuality journey and Instagram revealed

Who is Grace from MAFS UK?

Who is Grace from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Rebecca on MAFS UK?

Who is Rebecca on MAFS UK? Bride's age, job and Instagram revealed

MAFS UK season 10 starts on Sunday September 21st

MAFS UK first look revealed as new series starts in days

MAFS UK have released a trailer

MAFS UK 2025 trailer shows fiery drama and romance as season 10 begins

Married at First Sight Australia contestant Paul crying alongside a picture of the experts

Married at First Sight finally cleared by media watchdog following complaints