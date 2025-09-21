Who is MAFS UK's Dean? Groom's age, job and Instagram revealed

By Hope Wilson

How old is Dean from MAFS UK, where is he from, what is his job and does he have Instagram?

Married At First Sight UK is welcoming Dean to the show, as the confident groom is hoping his charisma will sweep his partner off their feet.

The TV star is hoping experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be able to work their magic and match him with his dream girl.

As we watch Dean open up on screen, it's time to get to know the groom a bit better.

Here is everything you need to know about Dean including his age, where he's from, his job and Instagram.

How old is Dean?

MAFS groom Dean is 31-years-old and is ready to meet his dream girl. He's keen to find the same love is parents have for each other and want settle for anything less.

Where is Dean from?

Dean is from Feltham but his flown to Venice for a first date before! Known for his positivity, the groom is hoping he can put a smile on his new partner's face.

What is Dean's job?

The groom is a team building host, however he's also darts player, stand-up comedian, magician and a cruise ship host, so he has plenty of charisma to charm the ladies.

What is Dean's Instagram?

Fans can follow Dean on Instagram @vary_dean where he often shares images of his travels with friends.