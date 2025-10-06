MAFS UK first look sees intruder brides and grooms meet before their wedding day

6 October 2025, 15:00

New brides and grooms have entered MAFS UK
New brides and grooms have entered MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

New MAFS UK couples have entered the experiment.

Married at First Sight UK first look shows the intruders enjoying their stag and hen do parties as they join the experiment, much to the shock of their fellow MAFS contestants.

As we wait to see which couples remain together, experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson have welcomed newbies Leo, Reiss, Abi, April, Leisha and John to the show.

In a teaser clip for the Monday October 6 episode, viewers are introduced to the new brides and grooms, with them enjoying their final night of freedom before their wedding.

As the experts welcome them to the series, the brides waste no time in getting down to business and discussing their love life.

The new brides met on MAFS UK
The new brides met on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

April candidly admitted: "Since I’ve been single I don’t think I’ve been on more than three dates with one person. And even the third one was pushing it for me, I was like ‘I don’t really want to be here, I’m doing this to get laid.'"

The girls then revealed they loved a funny man, with Leisha praising her fellow brides for being so similar.

This comes after Paul and Anita became the first couple to leave the experiment after their called it quits on they relationship.

Watch the MAFS UK first look here:

MAFS UK intruders enter the experiment

Taking to Instagram after leaving the experiment, Paul posted: "Many thanks to all the participants, and crew , especially Anita, for a great experience. It was an honour to be chosen, and proves age is only a number. Remember what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. ❤️"

This means that alongside the intruders, the remaining couples are Divarni and Julia-Ruth, Steven and Nelly, Leigh and Leah, Grace and Ashley, Rebecca and Bailey, Joe and Maeve, Sarah and Dean, and Keye and Davide.

