Who is John from MAFS UK? Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

MAFS UK 2025 has welcomed groom John to the experiement. Picture: John/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight UK has welcomed new groom John to the experiment but who is he? Here's all the facts you need to know including what his business is.

John has entered the Married At First Sight UK experiment and is looking for the wife of his dreams as decided by the experts.

Matched with vet and body builder Abi from Bournemouth, John has called himself a "Romantic Romeo" and admits to falling for women very easily.

So who is MAFS UK star John? And where is he from? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant including his job and Instagram.

Who is MAFS UK groom John?

Age: 38

From: Flintshire, Wales

Instagram: @johnpaulshepherd

John has joined the cast of MAFS UK as an 'intruder' - a groom who came to the experiment after the original cast have already got married.

Looking for The One, he is a family man who often posts pictures of his nephew on social media and also enjoys a touch of football. He is from Wales but also has Italian heritage.

John is big on travel, with his recent adventures including Mexico, Lisbon and Egypt.

What is MAFS UK star John's job?

Away from the TV, John owns a consultancy-based marketing company.

He launched his business in 2023 and helps businesses grown their social media profiles.

What is MAFS UK John looking for?

A hopeless romantic, John wants a woman he can settle down and have a family with.

He asked experts Charlene Douglas, Paul C Brunson and Mel Schilling for the perfect brunette who is honest and ready for long-term commitment.

John admitted he had been single for the last five years, a fact he believes is down to his "single man energy". He's revealed he's been caught in too many situationships, falling for girls quickly but unable to make deeper connections.

