Who is John from MAFS UK? Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

7 October 2025, 20:34

MAFS UK 2025 has welcomed groom John to the experiement
MAFS UK 2025 has welcomed groom John to the experiement. Picture: John/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight UK has welcomed new groom John to the experiment but who is he? Here's all the facts you need to know including what his business is.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John has entered the Married At First Sight UK experiment and is looking for the wife of his dreams as decided by the experts.

Matched with vet and body builder Abi from Bournemouth, John has called himself a "Romantic Romeo" and admits to falling for women very easily.

So who is MAFS UK star John? And where is he from? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant including his job and Instagram.

Who is MAFS UK groom John?

Age: 38

From: Flintshire, Wales

Instagram: @johnpaulshepherd

John has joined the cast of MAFS UK as an 'intruder' - a groom who came to the experiment after the original cast have already got married.

Looking for The One, he is a family man who often posts pictures of his nephew on social media and also enjoys a touch of football. He is from Wales but also has Italian heritage.

John is big on travel, with his recent adventures including Mexico, Lisbon and Egypt.

What is MAFS UK star John's job?

Away from the TV, John owns a consultancy-based marketing company.

He launched his business in 2023 and helps businesses grown their social media profiles.

What is MAFS UK John looking for?

A hopeless romantic, John wants a woman he can settle down and have a family with.

He asked experts Charlene Douglas, Paul C Brunson and Mel Schilling for the perfect brunette who is honest and ready for long-term commitment.

John admitted he had been single for the last five years, a fact he believes is down to his "single man energy". He's revealed he's been caught in too many situationships, falling for girls quickly but unable to make deeper connections.

READ MORE:

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Married At First Sight bride Abi in her wedding dress and a pink neon bikini

Who is Abi from MAFS UK? Age, job, past relationships and Instagram

Nelly asking fans for understanding of the show's edit.

MAFS UK's Nelly defends husband Steven’s behaviour but fans insist she 'deserves better'

Rebecca denied the cheating rumours at a recent event.

MAFS UK's Rebecca addresses rumours husband Bailey cheated on her during filming

MAFS star Steven as a groom alongside a selfie of him in the car

MAFS UK groom Steven looked completely different before TV fame

Steven's ex-partner Chloe has spilled the tea on TikTok.

MAFS UK's Steven defended by his kids' mum as she breaks silence on 'angry outbursts'

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

New brides and grooms have entered MAFS UK

MAFS UK first look sees intruder brides and grooms meet before their wedding day

Who is Steven from MAFS UK?

Who is Steven from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and children explained

Paul and Anita wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Paul and Anita still together?

New MAFS UK couples have been revealed

MAFS UK 2025 intruder brides and grooms revealed

Latest TV & Movies News

Olivia and Alex Bowen kissing their children

Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen reveal final details of exciting family project

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up 'revealed' as filming wraps up in South Africa

The full line-up of 'Celebrity Traitors' 2025 has been revealed

Meet the Celebrity Traitors 2025 cast as the full line up is revealed

The Traitors

Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker come together for new ITV drama Frauds

Frauds viewers left obsessed over 'absolutely brilliant' new Suranne Jones drama

Love Island's Molly and Zach split earlier this year

Love Island's Zach Noble and Molly Marsh's split gets messy as Mitch Taylor gets involved

Jeremy Clarkson shared the huge news on Instagram this week.

Jeremy Clarkson shares exciting update on Clarkson's Farm series five

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Divarni's alleged ex has shared his relationship past online.

MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex-girlfriend' claims groom was dating other women during filming

MAFS groom Steven's ex told fans she 'got done so dirty'.

MAFS UK’s Steven's secret relationship revealed as ex-girlfriend claims he just 'disappeared'

The entrepreneur took to Instagram to address comments about her face.

MAFS UK’s Rebecca forced to reveal cosmetic treatments after fans troll appearance

Julia-Ruth and Divarni wed on MAFS UK

Are Divarni and Julia-Ruth still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Rebecca and Bailey tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

Maeve and Joe wed on MAFS UK

Are Joe and Maeve still together? MAFS UK relationship explained

One former bride lifted the lid on some juicy MAFS secrets.

Married At First Sight UK's secrets revealed from cast wages to wedding rules

Exclusive
Ashley and Grace grow close on their honeymoon

MAFS UK preview sees shock twist for Ashley and Grace as they begin to bond