Who is Ashley on MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Ashley is starring on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

How old is Ashley from MAFS UK, where is he from, what is his job and does he have Instagram?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK groom Ashley is on the lookout for love as he joins the cast of season 10.

The father-of-one has travelled the world, however he's yet to find his perfect match, and his hopes for an everlasting connection lie with MAFS experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

Now as we watch his love life unfold on screen, it's time to get to know the groom.

Here is everything you need to know about Ashley including his age, where he's from, his job and Instagram.

Ashley is taking part in the experiment. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Ashley?

MAFS star Ashley is 35-years-old and feels he is ready to settle down and enjoy life with his partner.

Where is Ashley from?

The groom is from Bridgend, however he has travelled and worked across the globe, even dating Miss Universe for a time!

Ashley is looking for romance. Picture: Channel 4

What is Ashley's job?

Ashley is an Operations Director and is on the hunt for someone with "blonde hair, bright eyes and nice teeth" who also goes to the gym and enjoys a day out to the pub.

What is Ashley's Instagram?

Fans can follow MAFS groom Ashley on Instagram @ashley.dommett where he often shares images of his days out with friends.