Who is MAFS UK's Bailey? Groom's age, job and Instagram revealed

21 September 2025, 20:30

Bailey is one of the grooms on MAFS UK
Bailey is one of the grooms on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

How old is Bailey from MAFS UK, where is he from, what is his job and does he have Instagram?

Bailey is one of the grooms starring on Married At First Sight UK, as they look to marry their perfect partner on screen.

Experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson have matched Bailey with who they think is his forever spouse, as the father-of-one is hoping to find someone who is family-orientated.

As we watch his love life on screen, it's time to get to know Bailey a bit better.

Here is everything you need to know about Bailey including his age, where he's from, his job and Instagram.

Bailey is on MAFS UK
Bailey is on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Bailey?

MAFS star Bailey is 36-years-old and has always been the man of the house after he grew up without a father figure in the home.

Where is Bailey from?

Bailey is from St Albans but moved to Brighton eight years ago to set up his own micro-brewery. He cites his three-year-old daughter as being his biggest achievement in life and is looking for someone to match his energy.

Bailey is hoping to find romance on MAFS UK
Bailey is hoping to find romance on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

What is Bailey's job?

The groom is a sales manager and has been single for the past year. He's looking for someone who is kind, family-oriented, and will be a good role model to his daughter.

Does Bailey have Instagram?

Fans can follow Bailey on Instagram @bigbearbai where he often shares pictures with his family and friends.

